SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
China's Vici Gaming goes home with $200,000 and the championship belt after winning the first ONE Esport Dota 2 World Pro Invitational agains Evil Genius, 3-0.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV
Vici Gaming upsets crowd favorite Evil Geniuses at ONE Esport Dota 2 world tiff
Efigenio Toledo IV (Philstar.com) - December 22, 2019 - 7:08pm

SINGAPORE — Vici Gaming is taking home the first ONE Esport Dota 2 World Pro Invitational championship belt as well as $200,000 after sweeping the crowd favorite Evil Geniuses, 3-0, in a dominating best of five series.

The Chinese squad completed their Cinderella story after starting at the lower bracket and plowing their way through some of the competitions' favorites teams, including the Philippines-based TNC Predators.

In the second game, Vici Gaming came off a 7k gold deficit but was able to turn the tables commiting a five-man smoke to take the fight to Evil Geniuses, upsetting the US-based squad who at that time was holding an 83% chance of winning.

EG hit the ground running in the third game with an early 5-0 kill lead but was not able to sustain the lead until the late game when VG's carry Slark proved too big to control.

"We are not used to being in the lower bracket since we are always at the upper bracket, so this time we felt we have nothing to lose," said Zeng "Ori" Jiaoyang, who plays as the mid player, in Chinese.

The Chinese gamers gave credit to their coach and said his strategies were on point.

Vici Gaming and Evil Geniuses will be going home with $200,000 and $100,000 respectively.

DOTA 2 ESPORTS GAMERS VIDEO GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
No easy task ahead for Ginebra
By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
Early finalist Barangay Ginebra braces for the toughest possible opponent in the PBA Governors’ Cup championship series...
Sports
fb tw
Nadal hopes to carry momentum into 2020
20 hours ago
Rafael Nadal has a shorter than usual offseason this year but he believes he can work it to his advantage as he looks to carry...
Sports
fb tw
Interesting GP finale
By Edgar De Castro | December 22, 2019 - 12:00am
Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi moved closer to the 4th Grand Prix title, and is set to face Chinese Wei Yi in the finals.
Sports
fb tw
D-Day for Christmas Contest winners
By Joaquin M. Henson | December 22, 2019 - 12:00am
It’s Distribution Day for our 30 Christmas Contest winners and we’re gathering at 10 this morning outside Starbucks in Molito, Alabang, to celebrate another year of unforgettable sporting moments with...
Sports
fb tw
Kinaadman stuns SEAG champion in PPS Naga
December 22, 2019 - 12:00am
Joshua Kinaadman hacked out a shocking 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory over SEA Games gold medalist Casey Alcantara to barge into the semifinal round of the men’s singles in the PPS-PEPP Dagitab Festival Open Tennis...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
Dyke steers Manila past Bacolod
December 22, 2019 - 12:00am
Called upon to start, Manila-Frontrow forward Mark Dyke did not waste the opportunity as he tallied his first double-double in the Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan Season.
20 hours ago
Sports
fb tw
Marikina hosts 2020 Palaro
By John Bryan Ulanday | December 22, 2019 - 12:00am
Marikina City has been chosen as the new host of the 2020 Palarong Pambansa after the withdrawal of original host Occidental Mindoro, according to the Department of Education.
20 hours ago
Sports
fb tw
Para Games rescheduled to March
December 22, 2019 - 12:00am
The ASEAN Para Games, the Southeast Asian Games for the differently-abled athletes,has been moved from January to March next year due to financial constraints.
20 hours ago
Sports
fb tw
1 day ago
Philippines' 2nd hosting of ASEAN Para Games pushed back over budget issues
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
This marks the Philippines’ second time hosting the ASEAN Para Games since 2005.
Sports
fb tw
1 day ago
Philippine riders rally to take silver in Asian Joust
1 day ago
The Philippine equestrian team came from way behind to stun the field and the crowd with a silver-medal finish in the recent...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with