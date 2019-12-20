Philippines vs China: TNC bows to VG, gets eliminated at Dota 2 world tiff

SINGAPORE — The TNC Predators ended their run after getting eliminated from the ONE Esport Dota 2 World pro invitational at Singapore's Indoor Stadium on Friday.

TNC was eliminated by Chinese squad Vici Gaming after a three-game series with the final standing 2-1.

Despite pulling off a comeback for the first game, the Philippine-based squad struggled during the early phases of every phase of the match.

The TNC became famous for a strategy that won them $300,000 at the MDL Majors against VG last November.

This time, however, the Filipino squad got a taste of their own medicine after VG drafted their signature Morphiling-Earthshaker combo against them, in which the panelist said the TNC must have an answer for.

The third game was not different as the earlier ones as TNC still struggled to get a hold of the laning phase.

Though showing signs of resiliency late in the game, TNC was not able to control the opposing team's carry calling in GG at the 40-minute mark.

After TNC's exit, Azel "Abed" Yuspo remains as the only Filipino who is still in the tournament playing under the American team Evil Geniuses.

The ONE Esport Dota 2 World pro Invitation hosted 12 of the best Dota 2 teams in the world to compete for a prize pool of $500,000.