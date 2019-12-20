SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
TNC Predators huddle togther after their last game of the group stage of the ONE Esport DOTA 2 World Pro Invitationals.
TNC Predator/Facebook
TNC, VG clash in do-or-die Dota 2 World Pro match in Singapore
Efigenio Toledo IV (Philstar.com) - December 20, 2019 - 7:45am

SINGAPORE — Philippine squad TNC Predator will shoot for a slot in the ONE Esport DOTA 2 World Pro Invitationals main event with a crucial match Friday.

The Filipino gamers will take on China's Vici Gaming in a do-or-die match in the lower bracket of the tournament, which stakes a prize pool of $500,000.

TNC scored a total of three points during the group stage for a current 1-3-1 win-loss-draw record.

They are coming off titles in the ESL One Hamburg tiff last October (with a cash prize of $125,000) and the MDL Chengdu Major (with a prize of $300,000) in November.

This is the first appearance of the TNC Predators after Dota 2's latest major patch 7.23, which directly affects the player's strategies and timing.

Their game will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Friday.

