Miguel Tabuena
Tabuena 5 shots off in Thai Masters
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - December 19, 2019 - 7:04pm

MANILA, Philippines – Miguel Tabuena bucked tough conditions on a late start with two late birdies as he carded a three-under 68 to trail Thomas Detry of Belgium by five at the start of the Thailand Masters at the Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club in Pattaya Thursday.

Tabuena blew an eagle-spiked three-under card after 11 holes with bogeys on the next two but recovered his touch and bearing and birdied Nos. 14 and 16 for a pair of 34s at the par 71 layout as he stayed in the early mix at joint 23rd with 21 others, including some of the event’s fancied names, including Scott Hend of Australia, India’s Jyoti Randhawa, John Catlin of the US and local veteran and multi-titled Prayad Marksaeng.

Detry, meanwhile, sizzled early and completed a rare perfect game for an eight-under 63 and a one-stroke lead over a late-charging Settee Prakongvech of Thailand with American Berry Henson and local ace Gunn Charoenkul shooting identical 65s and Casey O’Toole and Jarin Todd of the US, Indonesia’s Rory Hie and Thai Phachara Khongwatmai leading those who fired 66s to join the crowded leaderboard in the $500,000 event capping another successful Asian Tour season.

While Tabuena regained his rhythm in time, compatriot Juvic Pagunsan faltered at the finish, dropping two strokes in the last three for a 74 to find himself in danger of missing the cut at joint 98th.

Tabuena, seeking to duplicate his feat last year when he snatched the Queens Cup crown on a final round 66 in Bangkok, eagled the par-5 11th that went with his two birdies against a bogey at the front. But he failed to sustain his charge and failed to get up and down in the next two holes.

The two-time defending Philippine Open champion, however, picked himself up and flashed a near-impeccable short game in the last five that saw him gun down two birdies and finish with six putts, including back-to-back closing par saves.
But it was Detry who stood out in a low scoring day as the European Tour campaigner hit all fairways and greens and ended up with eight birdies on 28 putts.

The long-hitting Prakongvech also shot a bogey-free 64 marked by pars in five times that he went out of regulation.

