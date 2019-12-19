Amit suffers back-to-back losses, finishes 4th in Women’s World 9-Ball Championship

MANILA, Philippines – Rubilen Amit’s quest for a very first world women’s 9-Ball title may have to wait a little longer.

Amit’s title search fell short once again, losing to Jasmine Ouschan of Austria and Zhou Doudou of China in succession to settle for fourth place in the 2019 Hainan Sanya Women’s World 9-Ball Championship in Sanya in Hainan Island, China Thursday.

Unbeaten entering the semifinals, the 38-year-old Amit’s once superb shot making turned sour and went on absorbing crushing defeats at the hands of Ouschan, 2-9, in the semis and Zhou, 3-9, in the battle for third.

Ouschan and Kelly Fischer of Great Britain, who trounced Zhou, 9-5, were battling for the title at press time.

It was a heartbreaking ending to what had been a promising start for Amit, a two-time world 10-Ball champion who had hoped to win her very first world 9-Ball crown since coming one win close in 2008 when he wound up second to eventual titlist Pan Xiaoting of China.

But if there’s any consolation, Amit’s effort was the best among the Philippine entries as Chezka Centeno (round-of-32), Iris Ranola (round-of-64) and Floriza Andal (round-of-64) all crashed out much earlier.

Amit will also try to console herself with the fact that she came into the four-day tournament riding the crest of a two-gold, one-silver effort in the 30th Southeast Asian Games held in Manila more than a week back.