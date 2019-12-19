Velez, Nocos share PPS Dagitab honors

MANILA, Philippines – John David Velez survived two tough rivals to escape with a twinkill while Tiffany Claire Nocos dominated the girls’ side with two victories as they clinched the MVP honors in the PPS-PEPP Dagitab Festival national age-group tournament at the City of Naga Tennis Courts in Cebu Thursday.

Velez dropped just one game in three matches in an imposing start but the top seeded bet needed to dish out his best in thwarting Eric Tangub, 7-5, 7-6(5), in the boys’ 16-and-under final of the Group I tournament presented by Dunlop.

The country’s leading junior netter also had to toughen up against Vinz Lominoque, 4-6, 6-1, 10-7, in the semis before holding off local ace Venz Alforque, 6-4, 6-4, to secure the 18-U diadem.

The third ranked Nocos, on the other hand, stamped her class in girls’ 14-U play, overpowering No. 2 Faith Banico, 6-0, 6-1, before the rising star from Green Garden Christian School in Lapu Lapu City stopped Joshea Malazarte, 6-7(3), 6-1, 11-9, to claim the 16-U trophy in the event put up by Palawan Pawnshop Palawan Express Pera Padala headed by president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Sharing the spotlight in the event which also served as run-up to the men’s singles Open, featuring three of the country’s gold medalists in the recent SEA Games, were Dipolog City’s Pete Bandala, Feb Villar from Consolacion, Cebu, Siquijor’s Banico, and local bets Vincent Canete and Mitch Largo.

Bandala foiled Christian Laguna, 4-2, 4-3(4), for the 10-unisex crown; the unranked Villar upset top seeded Bliss Bayking, 4-1, 4-2, in the first round and went on to clinch the girls’ 18-U plum with a 6-3, 7-6(2) win; Banico routed Shaira Paliwag, 6-2, 6-1, for the girls’ 12-U crown; the unseeded Canete stunned No. 1 Prince Lim, 6-2, 6-4, in the semis then trampled No. 4 Gio Manito, 6-2, 6-4, for the boys’ 12-U title; and Largo stopped upset-conscious James Quino, 6-4, 7-5, for the boys’ 14-U diadem.

Meanwhile, action in the Open singles heats up with SEAG men’s doubles winners Jeson Patrombon and Casey Alcantara and Mark Alcoseba, member of the winning soft tennis team, stepping up their respective bids against separate rivals in the event sanctioned by Unified Tennis Philippines made up of PPS-PEPP, Cebuana Lhuillier, Wilson, Toby’s, Dunlop, Slazenger and B-Meg.

Other titles being disputed are the Legends 30s, 40s and 50s, according to PPS-PEPP Sports Program Development director Bobby Mangunay. For details, contact 0915-4046464.