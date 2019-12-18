Red-hot Amit barges into semis of world 9-ball tourney

MANILA, Philippines – Another potential Filipino world champion is emerging this year. Her name is pool wizard Rubilen Amit.

Amit showed nerves of steel as she pulled off a pair of pulsating victories over Wang Wan Lin of Chinese Taipei, 9-8, and Bai Ge of China, 9-5, on Wednesday to barge into the semifinals in the 2019 Hainan Sanya Women’s World 9-Ball Championship in Sanya in Hainan Island, China.

The victory forged the 38-year-old Amit, who copped two gold medals in last week’s 30th Southeast Asian Games in Manila, an intriguing showdown with Austrian beauty Jasmin Ouschan, who booted out 2010 champion Fu Xiaofang of China in a gripping 9-7 result.

Interestingly, both Amit, a two-time World 10-Ball champion, and Ouschan are seeking their first world title after a long search.

Both also came a win close from clinching one before falling short with Amit succumbing to Pan Xiaoting of China 11 years ago and Ouschan falling prey to three-time titlist Liu Shasha of China four years back.

But after their duel, only one will get a crack at ending their search as the winner squares off with the victor of the other semis pairing pitting Briton Kelly Fisher, a 9-5 winner over Liu, and Chinese Zhou Doudou, who eliminated another former winner Han Yu of China, 9-5.

If Amit goes all the way, she will not only claim her very first crown in this event, but she will also become the third world champion produced by the Philippines next to Caloy Yulo in gymnastics and Nesthy Petecio of boxing.

Amit, who trounced China’s Fan Langtong, 9-4, Tuesday night to make it to the round-of-16, fought her way back from a 1-4 and 7-8 deficits, took the 16th rack to force hill-hill before displaying superb shot making in the final frame to steal the match from Wang.

That win was extra special as Amit avenged the 5-9 loss of her teammate, Chezka Centeno, to Wang in the round-of-32.