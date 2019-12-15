SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
Inter-school rapid chess gets going
(The Philippine Star) - December 15, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Over 100 chess players aged 12 years and below will vie for top honors in the Lee-Ann Fidaire Inter-School Rapid Chess Championship , which starts at 10 a.m. today at the Open Kitchen restaurant of the Rockwell Business Center food hall in Mandaluyong City.

“Many schools have confirmed their participation to give exposure for their young players, “ chief organizer National Master Romeo Alcodia said.

The one-day chessfest, which aims to boost the sport grassroots development program, will follow a six-to-seven rounds of Swiss System format with rapid playing time.

Cash prizes, trophies and medals are up for grabs in the event supported by two-time World Chess Olympiad veteran Woman National Master Cristina Santos-Fidaire.

For details, call tournament manager Genghis Imperial at 0926-2514205.

CHESS LEE-ANN FIDAIRE INTER-SCHOOL RAPID CHESS CHAMPIONSHIP
