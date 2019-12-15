New cockfighting season unfolds

MANILA, Philippines — The 2019 -2020 cockfight season begins at the Las Piñas Coliseum via the annual “Pamaskong Handog 4-Cock Derby” on Wednesday with a big field of more than 60 entries.

The long list of participants include Mayor Nene Aguilar, Onie Tan, Willie Camigla, Obet Bello, Sonny Aguilar, Jimmy Quilatan, Jojo Cabrera,Jessie Marquez, Rhoan Velez, Carlos Tumpalan, Charlie Tan, Pong San Pedro, Rudy Sayaman, Rox Group and Vet Elorde.

No less than P400,000 in guaranteed prize awaits the winners for an entry fee of P7,700.

With the long four months of moulting season over, participants are expected to field their prized fighters.

However, coliseum manager Alex Tobias said “Bakbakan” and “Digmaan” stags will be accepted.Entries must be submitted on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

For more infos: 8873-1040, 0929-1800960 ( Grace 1), 0939 -1376455 ( Grace 2 ) or 0915 -3582076 (Julius).