SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
SEAG MEDAL TALLY
DEAN'S CORNER
POC, private sector raise bonus for SEAG winners
(The Philippine Star) - December 15, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Olympic Committee president and Tagaytay City Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino yesterday announced that all Filipino medalists in the just-concluded 30th  Southeast Asian Games will receive cash incentives from the local Olympic body.

“We got some help from our friends, notably Mr. Dennis Uy of Udenna/Phoenix and my colleagues in Congress. The POC alone does not have enough cash to include everyone but we were fortunate to have individuals who personally pitched in because they believe our athletes deserve to be rewarded,” said Tolentino.

The POC will give out P200,000 for every individual gold medalist. 

For team medalists, it’s P100,000 each for two members, P75,000 each for teams composed of 3-4 members, and P50,000 for every member of teams with five or more athletes who won gold.

Individual silver medalists and teams with two members will receive P50,000 per athlete while those with three or more members will be given P30,000 each.

All bronze medalists will receive P30,000 a piece.

The grand total comes out to P52.87 million.

“It’s the least we can do for the athletes who sacrificed, toiled and persevered to make our countrymen proud in our hosting of the Games,” the Tagaytay solon said. 

“With the previous contributions from San Miguel Corp., the MVP Sports Foundation and the Philippine Basketball Association, plus yesterday’s pledge of P15 million from Mr. Uy and P6 million from the members of Congress, we are able to make this happen.” 

“This is the first time that the POC is giving out cash incentives for SEA Games medalists,” he added.

The 2019 Philippine SEA Games yielded 149 gold medals, 117 silver and 121 bronze for the host country, which gave the Philippines the over-all championship.

BAMBOL TOLENTINO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Apl.de.ap posts sentimental message after SEA Games performances
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
A day after his performance in Clark with his fellow members of the Black Eyed Peas, the artist became sentimental.
Sports
fb tw
Bambol: Each Pinoy SEAG winner
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
As crucial as the athletes’ training and international exposures, mapping up a master plan on the meet calendar played...
Sports
fb tw
Program began after 2017 Games
By Dante Navarro | 1 day ago
To achieve great things, one needs time to plan and in case of Team Philippines in the just concluded SEA Games prepare and...
Sports
fb tw
Memorable moments in 30th SEA Games
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Several memorable moments in this year’s SEA Games will remain forever etched in the history of Philippine sports. Here...
Sports
fb tw
Kings, Batang Pier start F4 showdown
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
After their triumphant stint with Gilas Pilipinas in the Southeast Asian Games, coach Tim Cone and four nationals from the...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
FIDE Grand Prix
December 15, 2019 - 12:00am
Top seeded Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France reached the quarterfinals at the Jerusalem FIDE Grand Prix by beating former world champion Vaselin Topalov of Bulgaria, 3.0-1.0, in speed chess.tie-breaks.
1 hour ago
Sports
fb tw
Greenies, Eaglets off to rousing start
December 15, 2019 - 12:00am
La Salle Greenhills encountered some scary moments before eking out an 87-85 win over La Consolacion College at start of the 8th PSSBC-Freego Cup yesterday at the SGS gym in Quezon City.
1 hour ago
Sports
fb tw
Inter-school rapid chess gets going
December 15, 2019 - 12:00am
Over 100 chess players aged 12 years and below will vie for top honors in the Lee-Ann Fidaire Inter-School Rapid Chess Championship , which starts at 10 a.m. today at the Open Kitchen restaurant of the Rockwell Business...
1 hour ago
Sports
fb tw
New cockfighting season unfolds
December 15, 2019 - 12:00am
The 2019 -2020 cockfight season begins at the Las Piñas Coliseum via the annual “Pamaskong Handog 4-Cock Derby” on Wednesday with a big field of more than 60 entries.
1 hour ago
Sports
fb tw
POC, private sector raise bonus for SEAG winners
December 15, 2019 - 12:00am
Philippine Olympic Committee president and Tagaytay City Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino yesterday announced that all Filipino medalists in the just-concluded 30th Southeast Asian Games will receive...
1 hour ago
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with