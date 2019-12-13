No relaxing for Pinoy jins after rousing SEA Games campaign

MANILA, Philippines – After a kickass performance in the last Southeast Asian Games, the Philippines' taekwondo jins set out to sustain their fine form as they venture into the bigger battlefields ahead, most especially the spirited chase for the Tokyo Olympics.

The jins made a strong show of force in front of countrymen, scooping up eight gold medals, nine silvers and four bronzes from poomsae and kyorugi combined to nose out regional powers Thailand (7-3-6) and Vietnam (5-2-7) as the top team of the Games.

"Nag-step up lahat, kitang kita sa performance (Everyone stepped up as seen in their performance)," Philippine taekwondo training director Igor Mella told The STAR. "Overall, the team performance was, I would consider, one of our best in the SEA Games."

He attributed this to intensive preparations the 16 jins underwent, infused with sports science. The Philippine mainstays trained in Korea for 10 days, participated in international competitions such as the Asean pre-SEAG event, the World Championships, the Korea Open and the Asian Open, and had an "in-house" camp at the NU Laguna, where they set up three full-sized courts and got "a real feel" of the coming competition.

"Handa ang lahat ng players, kita naman na (All the players were well prepared, everyone can see that) we were the team to beat. We dominated poomsae and got our target medals in kyorugi," Mella said.

But the jins aren't stopping here.

Up next are the Olympic Qualifiers in April in China, where four slots in the male division (58kgs, 68kgs, 80kgs, and +8okgs), and another four in the female (49kgs, 57kgs, 67kgs, and +67kgs) will be disputed. The Philippines can only send two males and two females to the qualifying meet and they have to win gold or silver to punch a ticket to Tokyo.

"We're looking at very important tournaments (after the SEA Games). We have the Olympic qualifying, kailangan nating mag-qualify (we need to qualify for 2020), we also have the Asian Championships for both poomsae and kyorugi and the World Championships for poomsae," Mella said.

"Tuloy-tuloy ang training, hindi kami dapat mag-relax (It's a continuous training program; we can't afford to relax)," said the Philippines team exec.