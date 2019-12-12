SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
SEAG MEDAL TALLY
DEAN'S CORNER
The Philippine men's volleyball team and the Gilas Pilipinas women's squad both took big wins in the 30th Southeast Asian Games
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales/Erwin Cagadas Jr.
Gilas women, men's volleyball squad defy gender roles after SEA Games success
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 12, 2019 - 2:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — It has been a long-standing assumption in the world of sports that basketball is for men and volleyball is for women, with their counterparts getting the short end of the stick more often than not.

But with the recent success of the Gilas Pilipinas women's squad and the men's volleyball team in the Southeast Asian Games, they are reaping out results that can no longer be ignored.

Led by head coach Pat Aquino, the Gilas women clinched the gold medal after routing Thailand, 91-71, for their first-ever SEA Games title.

The men's volleyball squad, for their part, ended a 42-year-old Finals drought in the beinnial meet after dethroning Thailand in a grueling five setter.

Both parties hope that these breakthrough victories earn them the support that they have always vied for and deserve.

"I'm just so happy for the girls for what they achieved. Now we hope na mapansin niyo na kami," said Gilas women coach Aquino after the team's gold medal clinching win.

"We've been dreaming of that since day one that we handled the national team na sana we make it great for women... Now that we are here, now that we achieved the gold that we are supposed to do, let's not just let this pass by," he added.

John Vic de Guzman, skipper for the men's volleyball team, echoed the same sentiments for his squad.

"Mas masarap sa pakiramdam yung suporta ng lahat ng tao, lahat ng Pilipino na nanuod sa amin ngayon. Iyon din naman yung plano namin from the very start — yung tumaas yung men's volleyball sa industriya ng volleyball," he said.

"Sana magtuluy-tuloy tsaka salamat po sa lahat ng Pilipinong naniwala po at saka nag-cheer. Iba po yung naglalaro sa court na ang daming sumisigaw [para] sa iyo," he added.

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL SEA GAMES WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Brief encounter: Fighter wins SEA Games gold after underwear row
By James Edgar | 22 hours ago
A Filipino martial artist was prepared to give up his chance of winning a Southeast Asian Games title because he didn't want...
Sports
fb tw
After University of Kentucky, Kai Sotto visits Georgia Tech
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
A day after his visit to University of Kentucky in Lexington, Sotto made his way to Atlanta-based Georgia Tech.
Sports
fb tw
Cone: Southeast Asia catching up
By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
The Philippines remains perched in its position as the undisputed king of Southeast Asian Games basketball but Gilas Pilipinas...
Sports
fb tw
The right way
By Joaquin M. Henson | December 12, 2019 - 12:00am
There was never any doubt that the Philippines would win the men’s 5x5 basketball gold medal at the Southeast Asian Games this year.
Sports
fb tw
Bagunas, Espejo bring volley acts overseas
By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
After giving their hearts out in front of their countrymen leading to a historic 30th SEA Games silver-medal finish, it’s...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
57 minutes ago
Leonard rings victory bell in emotional return to Toronto
57 minutes ago
Kawhi Leonard finished with a team-high 23 points in an emotional return to Toronto as the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the...
Sports
fb tw
1 hour ago
College diploma 'most meaningful' for decorated Pacquiao
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Finishing a degree in Political Science-Local Government Administration with the University of Makati, Pacquiao finally accomplished...
Sports
fb tw
3 hours ago
Gamers and G-strings: 5 moments from the 30th SEA Games
By James Edgar | 3 hours ago
The 30th South East Asian Games in the Philippines, which drew to a close on Wednesday, not only produced sporting drama,...
Sports
fb tw
4 hours ago
Unforgettable moments for Team Philippines in the 30th SEA Games
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
After almost two straight weeks of sports action in the country, let's look back at some of Team Philippines' most memorable...
Sports
fb tw
5 hours ago
Trail Blazers' Hood has Achilles tendon surgery
5 hours ago
Portland Trail Blazers guard Rodney Hood had surgery on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) to repair his ruptured left Achilles...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with