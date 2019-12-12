College diploma 'most meaningful' for decorated Pacquiao

MANILA, Philippines — Manny Pacquiao has received a lot of accolades throughout his life as a legend in boxing.

But among all his top honors, Pacquiao says his college diploma sits atop as the most meaningful.

Finishing a degree in Political Science-Local Government Administration with the University of Makati, Pacquiao finally accomplished his dream.

"It is never too late to accomplish your dreams," Pacquiao said in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday.

Pacquiao obtained his degree through the Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program of the Philippine Councilors League-Legislative Academy, which gives qualified Filipinos a chance to attain college degrees through informal education.

The Filipino boxer-cum-senator dedicated his degree to God and his family.

"Among my achievements, this will be the most meaningful. Let this victory outside the boxing ring serve as an inspiration for people who are struggling to fight, to rise above adversity, to conquer and to embrace life and all its difficulties," Pacquiao wrote.