Stanley Pringle (C) goes up for a shot with two Thai defenders on him in the gold medal match of the 30th Southeast Asian Games held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Tuesday
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Gilas sweeps way to 13th straight SEA Games crown
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 10, 2019 - 9:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas took an undefeated run to their 13th straight SEA Games gold medal after routing Thailand, 115-81, in the gold medal match of the 30th Southeast Asian Games at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Tuesday.

While the Thais were keeping themselves within striking distance of Gilas in the first two quarters, the Philippines had another big third quarter to thwart their opponents, outscoring them 40-15.

Tyler Lamb proved to be a problem for the Philippines in the ball game, batting with Christian Standhardinger with his hot shooting to keep his squad afloat.

By the end of the first half, the Philippines only led by nine, 48-39.

But the dominance of Stanley Pringle and June Mar Fajardo in the paint and the outside shooting of Chris Ross and Matthew Wright were enough to fight off the Thais' efforts.

The Filipinos continue to live up to their reputation as rulers of basketball in the region.

Earlier, the women's squad also copped their first-ever SEA Games gold medal after beating Thailand, 91-71.

The Philippines has won gold in all basketball events this SEA Games, ruling both the 3x3 and 5x5 competitions.

