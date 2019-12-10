SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
Jack Danielle Animam (L) of the Gilas Pilipinas women squad finish with 21 points against Thailand in the gold medal match on Tuesday
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Gilas women top Thailand for historic SEA Games gold
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 10, 2019 - 7:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas women squad ruled the 30th Southeast Asian Games women's basketball tournament to take the gold after beating Thailand, 91-71, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday.

Led by Jack Danielle Animam and Janine Pontejos, the Gilas women fashioned out a 3-0 sweep on their way to the crown in the biennial meet.

Animam and Pontejos combined for a 37-point outing against the Thais.

The Gilas belles held on to the wire-to-wire victory against the Thais. 

Despite leading only by two at the half, the Filipinas were able to step on the gas pedal on offense in the second half.

WNBA player Tiffany Bias was a bright spot for the Thais with 15 points but was shut down in the third quarter for the Gilas belles to pull away.

Meanwhile, the men's team likewise hope to take the gold when they also face Thailand later.

