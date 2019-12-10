SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
Pinay dribblers eye elusive gold vs Thais
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - December 10, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas women sets out to finally come out of the shadows of its more illustrious male counterparts when it battles Thailand for the SEA Games gold medal tonight at the MOA Arena.

The Pinay cagebelles, whose best finish in the biennial meet since 1977 was a silver (achieved six times), put themselves in play for the elusive gold after dethroning SEA Games champion Malaysia last Sunday, 81-75, for a tie with the Thais at the helm with 2-0.

The hosts and the Thais face off at 6 p.m. to dispute the No. 1 standing and the vacant crown.

“This is what we’ve worked so hard for. Let’s not put it to waste,” said coach Pat Aquino, who expects the best from his charges against a tough Thai opponent.

Fresh from their victory in the inaugural 3x3 event last week, the Gilas cagebelles are on track to contend for the 5x5 tiara as well.

They kicked things off with a 63-56 victory over Indonesia, getting back at the same rival who nosed them out of the podium in the last edition of the biennial event, earning enough momentum and confidence for their next assignment against Malaysia.

The home squad followed it up with a herculean effort against the three-peat-seeking Malaysians, which paid off with the six-point stunner that set up this winner-take-all with the five-time champ Thais.

“Wow, what a game. We were down by six or seven in the last five minutes or so but they never gave up. They found a way to win that game,” Aquino exclaimed after the Malaysia game.

“It doesn’t end here. There’s one more crucial game to play and hopefully we sustain our momentum.”

'Humanity is above all': Indonesian president thanks Pinoy hero surfer
By Dino Maragay | 9 hours ago
Filipino Southeast Asian Games surfer Roger Casugay’s recent heroics continue to deservedly gain significant atten...
Sports
Jamie Lim, Samboy Lim’s talented daughter, strikes gold in SEA Games karatedo
By Dante Navarro | 9 hours ago
Jamie Lim chopped and kicked her way to a gold medal feat in karatedo, beating Indonesia’s Ceyco Zefanya, 2-1, in the...
Sports
Philippines surpasses own SEA Games gold record
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
In capping off a gold rush of a hosting, the Philippines has officially broken its previous record for number of gold medals...
Sports
Olympic swim champ Joseph Schooling vows to 'fix' physique after SEA Games flop
6 hours ago
Olympic champion Joseph Schooling vowed to "fix" his physique after winning only one individual gold medal at the Southeast...
Sports
2019 PBA Draft: Winners, sleepers, questions
By Rick Olivares | 11 hours ago
Here is how we look at the just-concluded PBA Draft.
Sports
1 hour ago
Tolentino: SEAG battle began on drawing board
By Abac Cordero | 1 hour ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino walked around during the 30th Southeast Asian Games carrying the...
Sports
1 hour ago
Moses bats for integrity in sports
By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
It was an inspiring message that two-time Olympic 400-meter hurdles gold medalist Dr. Edwin Moses delivered during the SPIA...
Sports
Baby Tams, Eaglets in ‘groups of death’
December 10, 2019 - 12:00am
FEU and Ateneo face rough sailing in their title campaigns after being drawn in tough groups in the eighth PSSBC Freego Cup which starts Saturday at the SGS gym in Quezon City.
1 hour ago
Sports
Brave men spikers soldier on
By Olmin Leyba | December 10, 2019 - 12:00am
The script was altered at the last minute. The lead stars and the supporting cast are now out of the picture.
1 hour ago
Sports
Casugay earns nod of Indonesian president
By Joey Villar | December 10, 2019 - 12:00am
“Humanity above all.”
1 hour ago
Sports
