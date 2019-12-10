Options for Jerwin

SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson (The Philippine Star) - December 10, 2019 - 12:00am

With eight successful title defenses under his IBF superflyweight title belt, Jerwin Ancajas is looking forward to bigger things in his sky-rocketing ring career. He’s been on the 115-pound throne for three years and MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons said doors are opening for juicy paydays ahead.

Ancajas, 27, looked invincible in demolishing Chilean Miguel Gonzalez at 1:53 of the sixth round at the Auditorio GNP Seguros in Puebla, Mexico, last Saturday night. It didn’t look like he lost a single round in blasting Gonzalez into submission. A left uppercut staggered Gonzalez whose legs turned rubbery then Ancajas went in for the kill, raining 20 unanswered blows until the challenger took a deliberate slip to stop the assault. Referee Wayne Hedgpeth didn’t rule a knockdown although Gonzalez was clearly in queer street. As soon as Hedgpeth resumed the action, Ancajas stormed in and delivered 11 consecutive shots. That was when Hedgpeth stepped in to halt the carnage.

Gibbons said the win had to be one of the most impressive in Ancajas’ career. He said Ancajas was just as impeccable in halting Japan’s Teiru Konashita in Brisbane in 2017 and Japan’s Ryuichi Funai in Stockton last May. 

But Ancajas’ manager/trainer Joven Jimenez said there’s still room for improvement. “Hindi ‘yan ang pinakamagandang showing ni Jerwin,” he said. “Wild mga suntok niya sa first to third round. Nanggigil siya. Gusto niya malakasan na agad. Mahirap din tamaan si Gonzalez.”

When the sixth round started, it seemed like Ancajas wanted to put a period and an exclamation mark to the fight. He attacked like a panther on the loose and Gonzalez was overwhelmed. “Binigla ni Jerwin,” said Jimenez. “Maraming suntok na jab at straight tapos tumama ang uppercut.” Ancajas finished with a slight welt near his left eye while Gonzalez’ face was badly battered.

A surprise arrival to join the Ancajas party in Puebla was nutritionist Jeaneth Aro who took care of weightlifting gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz at the Southeast Asian Games. Right after Diaz struck gold, Aro flew to be with Ancajas. “Nakosensiya si Ma’m Jeaneth,” laughed Jimenez. “Hindi raw niya kaya iwanan si Jerwin.” Since Aro was recruited to look after Ancajas’ diet two fights ago, he has found it easy to make weight without losing his power and stamina.

Ancajas and his team will return to Manila early tomorrow morning. A royal welcome awaits the long-reigning IBF champion who’s supported by super WBA welterweight titlist Sen. Manny Pacquiao.

Gibbons said Ancajas has a lot of options on the table. However, a unification may not be an immediate alternative. WBC superflyweight titlist Juan Francisco Estrada of Mexico is reportedly taking on WBA ruler Khalid Yafai of England on Jan. 31 and their common promoter Eddie Hearn isn’t aligned with Top Rank CEO Bob Arum with whom Ancajas has a contract. If Estrada beats Yafai, as expected, he’ll probably face Thai Srisaket Sor Rungvisai to seal a trilogy or do a rematch with Nicaragua’s Roman (Chocolatito) Gonzalez who outpointed him in 2012. 

Ancajas’ next opponent could be either Mexico’s Jonathan Javier Rodriguez or Australia’s Andrew Moloney. He was supposed to fight Rodriguez last Nov. 2 but the bout was cancelled because the Mexican was issued his US visa too late for him to comply with the California State Athletic Commission’s medical requirements. Rodriguez, 24, has won five in a row and totes a 21-1 record, with 15 KOs. Moloney, 28, has a 21-0 record, with 14 KOs and one of his victims was Gonzalez.  Either fighter would be a worthy opponent for Ancajas.

