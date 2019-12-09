Sailors wrap up SEA Games bid with two golds, one silver, one bronze

SUBIC – Team Philippines sailed to three more gold medals in water sports toward the end of the 30th SEA Games windsurfing and sailing competitions Monday afternoon at the Subic Yacht Club here.

Geylord Coveta and Yancy Kaibigan secured two golds in windsurfing while the Joel Mejarito-led Philippine team copped another one in sailing.

Coveta piled up 7.0 points after 12 grueling races in the men’s windsuring RS: One event to prevail over Thailand’s Navin Singsart (10.0) and Malaysia’s Illham Wahab (13.0) who finished second and third, respectively.

Kaibigan followed suit with a dominating win in men’s windsurfing RS: X (9.5M) event, beating Natthaphong Phonoppharat (8.0) of Thailand and Abdul Hadi Kame Ahmad Danish (11.0) of Malaysia who captured the silver and bronze medal, respectively.

Meanwhile, Charizzanne Jewel Napa settled for a silver medal in the women’s under-19 windsurfing RS: X (8.5) event.

In sailing, the six-strong Philippine sailing squad blanked Singapore in the two-leg finale race to win the keelboat match racing in FE28R mixed, 2-0.

It was a huge follow-up for the Filipino sailors also comprised by Ridgely Balladares, Rubin Cruz Jr., Whok Dimapilis, Richly Magsanay and Edgar Villapaña, who dispatched the Malaysians in the semi-finals, 2-0.

Thailand, on the other hand, added to the piling woes of Malaysia with a huge win in the consolation match to clinch the bronze medal.

The Filipino sailors wrapped it up with an impressive two-gold, one-silver, one bronze campaign after the duo of Lester Troy and Emerson Villena also ruled the men’s international 470 race the other day.

Rhegielyn Boyano and Coleen Jem Ferrer won the silver in the women’s under-19 international 420 race while Brandhon Kyriellle and Jericko Marbella bled for the bronze in the men’s U19 division.