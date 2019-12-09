Amit downs compatriot Centeno for SEA Games 9-ball gold

MANILA, Philippines – Roughly a day after their final clash in the Women's 10-Ball Pool final, Rubilen Amit took a win over Chezka Centeno, 7-3, in the Women's 9-Ball Pool Singles gold medal match on Sunday.

Amit got the gold-medal finish and the victory after falling short against Centeno in the 10-ball clash on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Centeno and Amit played as teammates in the 9-Ball Pool Doubles category, narrowly beating their Vietnamese opponents, 7-6. Come evening, however, they were once again opponents.

But overall, it was a good day for Philippine billiards as Warren Kiamco, Dennis Orcollo and Jefrey Roda all won their respective single events.

Kiamco advanced to the Men's 9-Ball Pool Singles quarterfinals by beating Thailand, 9-7.

Orcollo faced a tough battle against Singapore but ultimately came out on top with a 9-7 win to advance to the Men's 10-Ball Pool Singles final while Jefrey Roda also defeated Singapore, 4-1, to advance to the Men's Snooker Single semifinal.