Pinoy jins add to Philippines’ SEA Games medal haul

MANILA, Philippines – Taekwondo jins raked in more medals for Team Philippines as Day Two of taekwondo events commenced in the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

Taekwondo sparring events commenced on Sunday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium with Filipino jins making it to the finals in seven out of a total eight categories in the competition.

Pauline Louise Lopez bagged the first gold in the Women's Under 57kg (Feather) category, beating out a Burmese opponent, 12-4.

Meanwhile, Dave Cea defeated Thailand, 10-5, in the Men's Under 74kg (Light) category, while Samuel Morrison took a commanding 30-8 score versus Malaysia in the Under 80kg (Welter) category, rounding the total gold medal tally of the day to three.

Four Filipino jins settled for bridesmaid finishes in four categories.

Fighting in the Men's Under 68kg (Feather) category, Arven Alcantara fell short against Thailand, 22-24; while Filipina bets Laila Delo and Kirstie Elaine Alora suffered losses in close fights in the Women's Under 67kg (Welter) and Over 73kg (Heavy) categories, respectively.

Rounding up the day was Kristopher Robert Uy in the Men's Over 87kg (Heavy), who bowed to Thailand, 4-17.