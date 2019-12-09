SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
SEAG MEDAL TALLY
DEAN'S CORNER
Pinoy jins add to Philippines’ SEA Games medal haul
Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - December 9, 2019 - 11:06am

MANILA, Philippines – Taekwondo jins raked in more medals for Team Philippines as Day Two of taekwondo events commenced in the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

Taekwondo sparring events commenced on Sunday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium with Filipino jins making it to the finals in seven out of a total eight categories in the competition.

Pauline Louise Lopez bagged the first gold in the Women's Under 57kg (Feather) category, beating out a Burmese opponent, 12-4. 

Meanwhile, Dave Cea defeated Thailand, 10-5, in the Men's Under 74kg (Light) category, while Samuel Morrison took a commanding 30-8 score versus Malaysia in the Under 80kg (Welter) category, rounding the total gold medal tally of the day to three.

Four Filipino jins settled for bridesmaid finishes in four categories.

Fighting in the Men's Under 68kg (Feather) category, Arven Alcantara fell short against Thailand, 22-24; while Filipina bets Laila Delo and Kirstie Elaine Alora suffered losses in close fights in the Women's Under 67kg (Welter) and Over 73kg (Heavy) categories, respectively. 

Rounding up the day was Kristopher Robert Uy in the Men's Over 87kg (Heavy), who bowed to Thailand, 4-17.

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
On cusp of overall crown
By Dante Navarro | December 9, 2019 - 12:00am
On a day when the gold medals were dangled like carrots – all 91 of them – Team Philippines collared a campaign-best 23, including eight late in the night, and moved three days away from crowning itself...
Sports
fb tw
Gilas vows to get past Toroman, Indons
By Olmin Leyba | December 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Gilas Pilipinas switches to full-automatic fire as it eyes its familiar spot at this stage of the Southeast Asian Games the gold medal match at the expense of a semifinal opponent coached by a familiar face Rajko...
Sports
fb tw
Gold mine found
By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
From picking up scraps and digging mine to etching history for Philippine muay thai.
Sports
fb tw
Why Team Philippines is winning
By Bill Velasco | December 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Team Philippines built up quite a head of steam at the start of the 30th Southeast Asian Games.
Sports
fb tw
Life-saver takes second crack at glory
By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Roger Casugay, the Filipino surfer who saved his Indonesian foe from drowning during the competition, was given another chance...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
23 minutes ago
Amit downs compatriot Centeno for SEA Games 9-ball gold
By Michelle Lojo | 23 minutes ago
Roughly a day after their final clash in the Women's 10-Ball Pool final, Rubilen Amit took a win over Chezka Centeno, 7-3,...
Sports
fb tw
55 minutes ago
Timor Leste ends medal drought in 30th SEA Games
By Franco Luna | 55 minutes ago
Timor Leste is not going home without a medal.
Sports
fb tw
11 hours ago
Philippines squash nails dream top finish
By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
The long wait to bag a Southeast Asian Games gold medal in squash has finally ended for the Philippines. Since squash was...
Sports
fb tw
11 hours ago
Ancajas keeps reign, stops Gonzalez
By Abac Cordero | 11 hours ago
Jerwin Ancajas fought a different opponent but came up with the same result yesterday, stopping Miguel Gonzalez of Chile in...
Sports
fb tw
11 hours ago
Columbian drafts Go, Adams; Blackwater tabs Shaw, Suerte
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Columbian Dyip picked hot-shooting Fil-Am Roosevelt Adams as No. 1 pick in the PBA Rookie Draft yesterday, setting up a fiery...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with