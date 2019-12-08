SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
The Nationals vented their ire on their latest foes after suffering a heartbreaking loss to Singapore on Saturday.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
Philippine ice hockey team vents ire on Malaysia to cop SEA Games bronze
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 8, 2019 - 7:31pm

MANILA, Philippines – After a heartbreaking loss in the semifinals, the Philippine men's ice hockey team clinched the bronze medal in the 30th Southeast Asian Games after routing Malaysia, 17-1, at the SM Skating Mall of Asia in Pasay City on Sunday.

Steven Füglister did all the right things for his team, finishing with four goals and three assists in the game.

Kenneth Stern also netted four for the Philippines in win.

Meanwhile, Carl Montano had one goal and three assists.

The Nationals vented their ire on their latest foes after suffering a heartbreaking loss to Singapore on Saturday.

The Filipino skaters netted goal after goal against the Malaysians with a whopping 17-goal cushion.

The Malaysians simply scored a consolation goal late to prevent a shutout.

