Gilas torches Myanmar, stays perfect in SEA Games hoops

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas made easy work of Myanmar, 136-67, to finsh the preliminary round of the 30th Southeast Asian Games undefeated at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Saturday.

Led by a three-point shooting barrage from Matthew Wright and Marcio Lassiter in the second frame, the Filipino cagers enter the semifinals with a 3-0 record.

Myanmar really only played at pace with Gilas in the opening salvo, where they finished within eight, 24-32.

But the hot shooting from the Gilas side turned the game into another blowout.

By halftime, they had scored a whopping 77 points over the Burmese cagers.

The onslaught continued in the second half, with the lead ballooning to as much as 72, 131-59 late in the fourth quarter.

The Filipinos take the next step to defending their gold medal when they head into the semifinals on Monday.