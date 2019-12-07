SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
SEAG MEDAL TALLY
DEAN'S CORNER
Matthew Wright goes up for a shot against Myanmar in their preliminary match in the 30th Southeast Asian Games on Saturday
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
Gilas torches Myanmar, stays perfect in SEA Games hoops
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 7, 2019 - 9:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas made easy work of Myanmar, 136-67, to finsh the preliminary round of the 30th Southeast Asian Games undefeated at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Saturday.

Led by a three-point shooting barrage from Matthew Wright and Marcio Lassiter in the second frame, the Filipino cagers enter the semifinals with a 3-0 record.

Myanmar really only played at pace with Gilas in the opening salvo, where they finished within eight, 24-32.

But the hot shooting from the Gilas side turned the game into another blowout.

By halftime, they had scored a whopping 77 points over the Burmese cagers.

The onslaught continued in the second half, with the lead ballooning to as much as 72, 131-59 late in the fourth quarter.

The Filipinos take the next step to defending their gold medal when they head into the semifinals on Monday.

BASKETBALL GILAS PILIPINAS SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines' Kristina Knott breaks Lydia de Vega's long-standing SEA Games record
By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Kristina Knott has broken a 33-year-long record set by Lydia de Vega in the 200-meter run at the 30th Southeast Asian Games...
Sports
fb tw
Centeno and Amit dominate, Reyes settles for bronze in SEA Games billiards
By Michelle Lojo | 11 hours ago
Efren "Bata" Reyes ended his quest for a elusive Southeast Asian Games gold medal after bowing to Vietnamese Dinh Nai Ngo,...
Sports
fb tw
Obiena wins gold, sets new record in SEA Games pole vault
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Obiena cleared the 5.45m mark in the competition that put him at first place.
Sports
fb tw
Hail the new marathon queen
By Joey Villar | 23 hours ago
Christine Hallasgo devoted the whole year in rigorous training after finishing 10 minutes behind the more illustrious Mary...
Sports
fb tw
Hallasgo pulls off upset, Tabal collapses as Filipinas go 1-2 in SEA Games marathon
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Clocking in at 2:56:56 at the finish line, Hallasgo was almost two minutes clear of compatriot Tabal who finished second at...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
Gilas torches Myanmar, stays perfect in SEA Games hoops
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Led by a three-point shooting barrage from Matthew Wright and Marcio Lassiter in the second frame, the Filipino cagers enter...
Sports
fb tw
2 hours ago
Winless Philippine volleybelles succumb to Indonesia
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Despite winning the opening set, the Filipinas just couldn't keep momentum on their side.
Sports
fb tw
3 hours ago
Obiena wins gold, sets new record in SEA Games pole vault
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Obiena cleared the 5.45m mark in the competition that put him at first place.
Sports
fb tw
7 hours ago
Hero surfer: Pinoy bet sacrifices SEA Games gold bid to rescue Indonesian foe
By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
Away from the limelight and in a sport not as glitzy and popular as others, Filipino surfer Roger Casugay carved out a performance...
Sports
fb tw
1 day ago
Gilas shakes off Vietnam for 2-0 start in SEA Games
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Led by a scoring barrage from five-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo, the Philippine cagers were able to banish a pesky Vietnamese...
Sports
fb tw
1 day ago
Philippines suffers 1-10 beatdown vs Thailand in SEA Games ice hockey
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Held at the SM Skating Mall of Asia in Pasay City, the defending champions just couldn't get anything going against the Thais...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with