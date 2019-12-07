Winless Philippine volleybelles succumb to Indonesia

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national volleyball team ended the elimination round of the 30th Southeast Asian Games winless after falling to Indonesia, 25-22, 26-28, 22-25, 14-25, at the PhilSports Arena on Saturday.

Despite winning the opening set, the Filipinas just couldn't keep momentum on their side.

In the second salvo, they looked poised to take a dominant 2-0 lead when they were up 20-15 late in the second.

But a run from the Indonesians suddenly had the game tied at 23-all.

While Aby Marano sent the Philippines to set point first with a running attack, the Pinays were unable to capitalize.

Come the third set, the Philippine spikers were once again in the lead, 20-17, but an unanswered 5-0 run from Indonesia suddenly had the Pinays at a disadvantage.

Indonesia was able to take the 2-1 lead.

In the fourth set, the Filipinas simply seemed out of it as they struggled to find any offensive rhythm.

Majoy Baron and Mylene Paat were bright spots but couldn't steer the Philippines to a breakthrough win.

The Philippines head into their bronze medal match against Indonesia on Monday with a 0-3 record.