Obiena wins gold, sets new record in SEA Games pole vault

MANILA, Philippines — Olympics-bound EJ Obiena took home a gold medal after setting a new record in the men's pole vault final in the 30th Southeast Asian Games on Saturday.

Obiena cleared the 5.45m mark in the competition that put him at first place.

WATCH: EJ Obiena breaks the SEAG record again with a 5.45m! | via @JoeySVillar pic.twitter.com/PFSR6QGJF1 — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) December 7, 2019

The previous SEA Games record was 5.35m.

Obiena, however, was unable to clear the 5.55m mark.

His personal best is 5.81m.