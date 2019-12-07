EJ Obiena set a new SEA Games record in the men's pole vault event after clearing 5.45m on Saturday
Obiena wins gold, sets new record in SEA Games pole vault
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 7, 2019 - 7:39pm
MANILA, Philippines — Olympics-bound EJ Obiena took home a gold medal after setting a new record in the men's pole vault final in the 30th Southeast Asian Games on Saturday.
Obiena cleared the 5.45m mark in the competition that put him at first place.
The previous SEA Games record was 5.35m.
Obiena, however, was unable to clear the 5.55m mark.
His personal best is 5.81m.
