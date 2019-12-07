SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
SEAG MEDAL TALLY
DEAN'S CORNER
EJ Obiena set a new SEA Games record in the men's pole vault event after clearing 5.45m on Saturday
Fisu.net
Obiena wins gold, sets new record in SEA Games pole vault
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 7, 2019 - 7:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — Olympics-bound EJ Obiena took home a gold medal after setting a new record in the men's pole vault final in the 30th Southeast Asian Games on Saturday.

Obiena cleared the 5.45m mark in the competition that put him at first place.

The previous SEA Games record was 5.35m. 

Obiena, however, was unable to clear the 5.55m mark.

His personal best is 5.81m.

EJ OBIENA POLE VAULT SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines' Kristina Knott breaks Lydia de Vega's long-standing SEA Games record
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Kristina Knott has broken a 33-year-long record set by Lydia de Vega in the 200-meter run at the 30th Southeast Asian Games...
Sports
fb tw
Centeno and Amit dominate, Reyes settles for bronze in SEA Games billiards
By Michelle Lojo | 9 hours ago
Efren "Bata" Reyes ended his quest for a elusive Southeast Asian Games gold medal after bowing to Vietnamese Dinh Nai Ngo,...
Sports
fb tw
Hail the new marathon queen
By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
Christine Hallasgo devoted the whole year in rigorous training after finishing 10 minutes behind the more illustrious Mary...
Sports
fb tw
June Mar-Greg tandem key weapon for Gilas
December 7, 2019 - 12:00am
Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone said the country should take full advantage of having big men like June Mar Fajardo and Greg Slaughter to boost its stock in international play.
Sports
fb tw
Comaling dyes hair gold then seizes golden moment
By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Michael Ver Anton Comaling had a dream last week prompting him to dye his hair gold.
Sports
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
Winless Philippine volleybelles succumb to Indonesia
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Despite winning the opening set, the Filipinas just couldn't keep momentum on their side.
Sports
fb tw
2 hours ago
Obiena wins gold, sets new record in SEA Games pole vault
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Obiena cleared the 5.45m mark in the competition that put him at first place.
Sports
fb tw
6 hours ago
Hero surfer: Pinoy bet sacrifices SEA Games gold bid to rescue Indonesian foe
By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
Away from the limelight and in a sport not as glitzy and popular as others, Filipino surfer Roger Casugay carved out a performance...
Sports
fb tw
23 hours ago
Gilas shakes off Vietnam for 2-0 start in SEA Games
By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Led by a scoring barrage from five-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo, the Philippine cagers were able to banish a pesky Vietnamese...
Sports
fb tw
1 day ago
Philippines suffers 1-10 beatdown vs Thailand in SEA Games ice hockey
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Held at the SM Skating Mall of Asia in Pasay City, the defending champions just couldn't get anything going against the Thais...
Sports
fb tw
1 day ago
Efren 'Bata' Reyes falls to Vietnamese foe, cops bronze in SEA Games carom
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Filipino Billiards legend Efren "Bata" Reyes just couldn't get a break against Vietnamese Dinh Nai Ngo in the semifinals of...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with