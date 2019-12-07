SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
Lydia De Vega waves to fans during the awards rites in the 1981 SEA Games.
Philippines' Kristina Knott breaks Lydia de Vega's long-standing SEA Games record
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 7, 2019 - 12:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kristina Knott has broken a 33-year-long record set by Lydia de Vega in the 200-meter run at the 30th Southeast Asian Games in New Clark City on Saturday.

Clocking in at 23.07, Knott topped De Vega's 23.35 record she set back in 1986.

She also beat the SEA Games record of 23.30 record set by Thai Supavadee Khawpeag back in 2001.

Knott will move on to the Finals to be held Saturday evening after besting Indonesia's Alvin Tehupeiory and Vietnam's Thi Thu Ha.

Knott will hope to add another gold medal finish to the country's haul.

She also has a chance to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics if she clocks in 22.80 or faster in the Finals Saturday evening.

