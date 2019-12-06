SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
SEAG MEDAL TALLY
DEAN'S CORNER
June Mar Fajardo goes up for a shot against Vietnam in the 30th Southeast Asian Games on Friday
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
Gilas shakes off Vietnam for 2-0 start in SEA Games
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 6, 2019 - 9:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas shrugged off a tight challenge from Vietnam, fashioning out a 110-69 win in the 30th Southeast Asian Games men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday.

Led by a scoring barrage from five-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo, the Philippine cagers were able to banish a pesky Vietnamese side in the second half.

Vietnam's Chris Dierker proved to be a problem for the Philippine side in the first two quarters, with a big game from him keeping Vietnam within striking distance.

At the half, the Philippines was only leading by 12, 52-40.

But Gilas was able to step on the gas pedal on offense come the third salvo and bombarded Vietnam with buckets to run away with the game.

Gilas is now 2-0 en route to another SEA Games gold medal.

They face Myanmar tomorrow at 8 p.m.

BASKETBALL GILAS PILIPINAS SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Hallasgo pulls off upset, Tabal collapses as Filipinas go 1-2 in SEA Games marathon
By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
Clocking in at 2:56:56 at the finish line, Hallasgo was almost two minutes clear of compatriot Tabal who finished second at...
Sports
fb tw
Blu Boys stunned by Singapore, in danger of missing gold in SEA Games softball
By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
The Philippines was looking to sweep both men’s and women’s softball divisions in the 30th Southeast Asian Games....
Sports
fb tw
Golfer Bianca Pagdanganan scoops up SEA Games gold
By Dante Navarro | 8 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan closed out with a 71 and beat Thai Kan Bunnabodee, who finished with a 72, by three for the individual...
Sports
fb tw
Philippine volleybelles bag bronze in SEAG beach volleyball
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Ending a 14-year-long medal drought in the sport, the Filipina volleybelles were able to take the podium finish after a see-saw...
Sports
fb tw
Mixed results mark Philippine billiards' SEA Games opener
By Michelle Lojo | 2 days ago
It was a bittersweet day for Philippine billiards in the 30th Southeast Asian Games on Wednesday.
Sports
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
Philippines suffers 1-10 beatdown vs Thailand in SEA Games ice hockey
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Held at the SM Skating Mall of Asia in Pasay City, the defending champions just couldn't get anything going against the Thais...
Sports
fb tw
5 hours ago
Efren 'Bata' Reyes falls to Vietnamese foe, cops bronze in SEA Games carom
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Filipino Billiards legend Efren "Bata" Reyes just couldn't get a break against Vietnamese Dinh Nai Ngo in the semifinals of...
Sports
fb tw
8 hours ago
Golfer Bianca Pagdanganan scoops up SEA Games gold
By Dante Navarro | 8 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan closed out with a 71 and beat Thai Kan Bunnabodee, who finished with a 72, by three for the individual...
Sports
fb tw
10 hours ago
Didal and company call for skateboarding facilities after SEA Games medal haul
By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
With already three medals to their name after two days of competition in the Game of S.K.A.T.E., the Filipino skaters want...
Sports
fb tw
11 hours ago
SEA Games darling Carlos Yulo moves to next target: Olympic gold
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Filipino gymnastics world champion Carlos Edriel "Caloy" Yulo sets out to bring his act to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after dazzling...
Sports
fb tw
12 hours ago
Hallasgo pulls off upset, Tabal collapses as Filipinas go 1-2 in SEA Games marathon
By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
Clocking in at 2:56:56 at the finish line, Hallasgo was almost two minutes clear of compatriot Tabal who finished second at...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with