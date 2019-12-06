Gilas shakes off Vietnam for 2-0 start in SEA Games

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas shrugged off a tight challenge from Vietnam, fashioning out a 110-69 win in the 30th Southeast Asian Games men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday.

Led by a scoring barrage from five-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo, the Philippine cagers were able to banish a pesky Vietnamese side in the second half.

Vietnam's Chris Dierker proved to be a problem for the Philippine side in the first two quarters, with a big game from him keeping Vietnam within striking distance.

At the half, the Philippines was only leading by 12, 52-40.

But Gilas was able to step on the gas pedal on offense come the third salvo and bombarded Vietnam with buckets to run away with the game.

Gilas is now 2-0 en route to another SEA Games gold medal.

They face Myanmar tomorrow at 8 p.m.