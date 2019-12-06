Philippines suffers 1-10 beatdown vs Thailand in SEA Games ice hockey

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines absorbed a 1-10 beatdown at the hands of Thailand to end their preliminary round of the 30th Southeast Asian Games Ice Hockey tournament on Friday.

Held at the SM Skating Mall of Asia in Pasay City, the defending champions just couldn't get anything going against the Thais in a rematch of 2017's final in Kuala Lumpur.

Thailand started things hot with three goals in the opening period.

The Filipinos struggled offensively, not being able to take any good shots on goal.

At the end of the first, it was a 0-3 disadvantage.

Come the second salvo, the Filipinos became more aggressive on the ice and was rewarded with a goal from Carlo Tenedero after eight minutes of play in the second.

The Philippines was suddenly within striking distance, 1-3.

But the celebration was short-lived as three quick goals from the Thais in a span of about a minute quickly turned it into a blowout, 1-6.

The Thais were able to find the back of the net once again with 4:41 left in the second and blasted three more goals in the final period.

With the loss, the Philippines falls to second place in the standings with a 3-1 record and will face Singapore in the semifinals on Saturday.