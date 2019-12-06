SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
SEAG MEDAL TALLY
DEAN'S CORNER
The Philippines absorbed a 1-10 loss at the hands of Thailand, whom they defeated in the 2017 SEA Games Finals in Kuala Lumpur
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Philippines suffers 1-10 beatdown vs Thailand in SEA Games ice hockey
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 6, 2019 - 9:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines absorbed a 1-10 beatdown at the hands of Thailand to end their preliminary round of the 30th Southeast Asian Games Ice Hockey tournament on Friday.

Held at the SM Skating Mall of Asia in Pasay City, the defending champions just couldn't get anything going against the Thais in a rematch of 2017's final in Kuala Lumpur.

Thailand started things hot with three goals in the opening period. 

The Filipinos struggled offensively, not being able to take any good shots on goal.

At the end of the first, it was a 0-3 disadvantage.

Come the second salvo, the Filipinos became more aggressive on the ice and was rewarded with a goal from Carlo Tenedero after eight minutes of play in the second.

The Philippines was suddenly within striking distance, 1-3.

But the celebration was short-lived as three quick goals from the Thais in a span of about a minute quickly turned it into a blowout, 1-6.

The Thais were able to find the back of the net once again with 4:41 left in the second and blasted three more goals in the final period.

With the loss, the Philippines falls to second place in the standings with a 3-1 record and will face Singapore in the semifinals on Saturday.

ICE HOCKEY SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Hallasgo pulls off upset, Tabal collapses as Filipinas go 1-2 in SEA Games marathon
By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
Clocking in at 2:56:56 at the finish line, Hallasgo was almost two minutes clear of compatriot Tabal who finished second at...
Sports
fb tw
Blu Boys stunned by Singapore, in danger of missing gold in SEA Games softball
By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
The Philippines was looking to sweep both men’s and women’s softball divisions in the 30th Southeast Asian Games....
Sports
fb tw
Golfer Bianca Pagdanganan scoops up SEA Games gold
By Dante Navarro | 8 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan closed out with a 71 and beat Thai Kan Bunnabodee, who finished with a 72, by three for the individual...
Sports
fb tw
Philippine volleybelles bag bronze in SEAG beach volleyball
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Ending a 14-year-long medal drought in the sport, the Filipina volleybelles were able to take the podium finish after a see-saw...
Sports
fb tw
Mixed results mark Philippine billiards' SEA Games opener
By Michelle Lojo | 2 days ago
It was a bittersweet day for Philippine billiards in the 30th Southeast Asian Games on Wednesday.
Sports
fb tw
Latest
57 minutes ago
Gilas shakes off Vietnam for 2-0 start in SEA Games
By Luisa Morales | 57 minutes ago
Led by a scoring barrage from five-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo, the Philippine cagers were able to banish a pesky Vietnamese...
Sports
fb tw
9 hours ago
Westbrook triple-double fuels Rockets over Raptors
9 hours ago
The Toronto Raptors clamped down on Houston's NBA scoring leader James Harden,, but his Rockets teammates filled the void...
Sports
fb tw
12 hours ago
The Comeback Kid: How Sam Bengzon found his way back to the hockey rink
12 hours ago
All the ice around him was not enough to stop hockey forward Samuel James Bengzon from heating up the SM Mall of Asia skating...
Sports
fb tw
12 hours ago
Mixed results for Sibol in day 1 of inaugural e-sports play
By Marlowe Montenegro | 12 hours ago
For the first time in the history of the biennial event, e-sports is held as an official medal sport. And looking for a blast...
Sports
fb tw
12 hours ago
Joshua, Ruiz ready for 'Clash on the Dunes' heavyweight rematch
12 hours ago
Anthony Joshua faces the biggest test of his boxing career as he attempts to reclaim his world heavyweight crown from Andy...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with