Efren 'Bata' Reyes falls to Vietnamese foe, cops bronze in SEA Games carom

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino Billiards legend Efren "Bata" Reyes just couldn't get a break against Vietnamese Dinh Nai Ngo in the semifinals of the 30th Southeast Asian Games cushion carom at the Manila Hotel Tent on Friday.

Known for dominating the event in the biennial meet, Vietnam bet Dinh simply steamrolled past Reyes, 100-14.

BILLIARDS: Efren Bata Reyes falls to Dinh Nai Ngo of VIE in Cushion Carom Semi Finals, 14-100. He settles for BRONZE. | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews #SEAGames2019 pic.twitter.com/cauOgvM42T — Michelle Lojo (@MGLojo) December 6, 2019

Dinh is also a carom circuit world champion.

Reyes still gets the podium finish, however, after beating his Thai opponent on Wednesday, 37-100.