Efren "Bata" Reyes during the 30th Southeast Asian Games carom event at the Manila Hotel tent
Efren 'Bata' Reyes falls to Vietnamese foe, cops bronze in SEA Games carom
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 6, 2019 - 5:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino Billiards legend Efren "Bata" Reyes just couldn't get a break against Vietnamese Dinh Nai Ngo in the semifinals of the 30th Southeast Asian Games cushion carom at the Manila Hotel Tent on Friday.

Known for dominating the event in the biennial meet, Vietnam bet Dinh simply steamrolled past Reyes, 100-14.

Dinh is also a carom circuit world champion.

Reyes still gets the podium finish, however, after beating his Thai opponent on Wednesday, 37-100.

