Philippine volleybelles bag bronze in SEAG beach volleyball

MANILA, Philippines — Beach volleyball tandems Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons and Dzi Gervacio and Dji Rodriguez clinched the bronze medal in the 30th Southeast Asian Games on Friday.

Ending a 14-year-long medal drought in the sport, the Filipina volleybelles were able to take the podium finish after a seesaw performance in the tournament.

Team Philippines swept their Singaporean assignments and Indonesia won over Vietnam to help the Pinays keep their hold on the third-place finish.

The last time the Philippines won a medal in the beach volleyball tournament was in 2005 when Hiedi Ilustre and Diane Pascua clinched a medal with the country also hosting the meet.