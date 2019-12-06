SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
SEAG MEDAL TALLY
DEAN'S CORNER
beach volleyball
Philippine volleybelles bag bronze in SEAG beach volleyball
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 6, 2019 - 1:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — Beach volleyball tandems Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons and Dzi Gervacio and Dji Rodriguez clinched the bronze medal in the 30th Southeast Asian Games on Friday.

Ending a 14-year-long medal drought in the sport, the Filipina volleybelles were able to take the podium finish after a seesaw performance in the tournament.

Team Philippines swept their Singaporean assignments and Indonesia won over Vietnam to help the Pinays keep their hold on the third-place finish.

The last time the Philippines won a medal in the beach volleyball tournament was in 2005 when Hiedi Ilustre and Diane Pascua clinched a medal with the country also hosting the meet.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Mixed results mark Philippine billiards' SEA Games opener
By Michelle Lojo | 1 day ago
It was a bittersweet day for Philippine billiards in the 30th Southeast Asian Games on Wednesday.
Sports
fb tw
Navy bet wins it by a whisker
By Marlowe Montenegro | 13 hours ago
Team Phl struck for a third gold medal in cycling in the 30th SEA Games with Navy’s Jermyn Prado summoning all the strength...
Sports
fb tw
Gilas not taking souped-up Vietnam side for granted
By Olmin Leyba | December 6, 2019 - 12:00am
Opening jitters out of the way, Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone expects his high-powered charges to run a lot more fluidly as they gun for their second straight win in the Southeast Asian Games against tough Vietnam...
Sports
fb tw
Five Philippine pugs gun for final slots today
By Joaquin Henson | 3 hours ago
It’s a day of reckoning for five Philippine boxers who will enter the ring at the PICC Forum to battle in the Southeast...
Sports
fb tw
Hosts still looking for gold in chess
By Joey Villar | December 6, 2019 - 12:00am
The Philippines is still in search of its first gold medal in the chess competition of the 30th Southeast Asian Games. But you can call them the kings of the demo sports for now.
Sports
fb tw
Latest
41 minutes ago
Westbrook triple-double fuels Rockets over Raptors
41 minutes ago
The Toronto Raptors clamped down on Houston's NBA scoring leader James Harden,, but his Rockets teammates filled the void...
Sports
fb tw
1 hour ago
Didal and company call for skateboarding facilities after SEA Games medal haul
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
With already three medals to their name after two days of competition in the Game of S.K.A.T.E., the Filipino skaters want...
Sports
fb tw
2 hours ago
SEA Games darling Carlos Yulo moves to next target: Olympic gold
By Olmin Leyba | 2 hours ago
Filipino gymnastics world champion Carlos Edriel "Caloy" Yulo sets out to bring his act to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after dazzling...
Sports
fb tw
2 hours ago
The Comeback Kid: How Sam Bengzon found his way back to the hockey rink
2 hours ago
All the ice around him was not enough to stop hockey forward Samuel James Bengzon from heating up the SM Mall of Asia skating...
Sports
fb tw
3 hours ago
Hallasgo pulls off upset, Tabal collapses as Filipinas go 1-2 in SEA Games marathon
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Clocking in at 2:56:56 at the finish line, Hallasgo was almost two minutes clear of compatriot Tabal who finished second at...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with