SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
SEAG MEDAL TALLY
DEAN'S CORNER
Sam Bengzon of the Philippine men's ice hockey team
Contributed photo
The Comeback Kid: How Sam Bengzon found his way back to the hockey rink
(Philstar.com) - December 6, 2019 - 10:51am

MANILA, Philippines — All the ice around him was not enough to stop hockey forward Samuel James Bengzon from heating up the SM Mall of Asia skating rink, in what would be one of the best moments of his 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games run.

With less than six minutes left in the game and a Singapore goal tying it up at 2-2 just a minute ago, he found the barely open ice and went for the kill, hitting his first international competition goal to a wild response from the crowd.

“When I scored that goal, I went straight to where my family was,” he said, recounting how he skated to the glass barricade to share his triumph with his loved ones and fans.

From his composure at that moment, one could not tell that the 30-year-old was not even sure he would be in this arena this year. Go further back to two years ago, and he was not even a hockey player. 

A young start

Bengzon first found his spot on the ice when he was 10. At the time, he and his cousins were more interested in figure skating. This was until an old coach approached him and asked if he wanted to try something else.

“I already saw Mighty Ducks and I was a big fan of the movie,” he said of the 1992 Disney hockey film. “Then a few months after, I tried hockey, fell in love with it, and kept playing.”

His Disney fantasy soon became a reality when Bengzon started competing in hockey meets until high school, also becoming a varsity baseball player in the process. But just before college, he felt he wanted to have a normal balance of schoolwork and social life, which led him to leave behind his childhood sport.

Instead of picking up his club for training nights like most of his contemporaries, Bengzon spent a decade away from the puck, building a family of his own and getting into the poultry and CrossFit training businesses. Incidentally, being a fitness coach kept him ready to go back into the rink anytime, as it honed his discipline and maintained his athletic form.

“In Crossfit, everything is about trying to learn. It teaches you discipline and knowing yourself,” he said. “So I think it really helps with the hockey aspect; I know myself and I know what I need to work on.”

The comeback

What ultimately got him back in the fray was his being a dad. Last year, he and his wife were deciding which sport their four-year-old son should play. They settled on ice hockey. 

Bengzon eventually realized that the best way to get their child interested in the game was for him to have a role model to look up to. Wanting to play again either way and with the support of his wife and kid, he took a jersey and went back to the rink.

“Most of the time, [my son] would beg to watch us practice. He loves skating, he loves the ice,” he said. “My wife, she knows not to wake me up after a night of hockey, so she brings the kids out of the room just so I don’t wake up.”

It was never going to be easy coming back from a ten-year hiatus, but Bengzon caught up with invaluable help from his teammates, who were kind enough to spend extra sessions outside of their weekly routine training him on the ice. He regained his form just in time for this year’s IIHF Challenge Cup of Asia, helping his team lead group A of the preliminary round and finish silver against the once 45th-ranked team in the world, Mongolia.

“It’s really nice to have Sam as part of our team, because ever since I was really young, he’s actually the one I look up to in the ice. The guy’s my idol,” said defenseman LR Lancero. Bengzon, during his first hockey run, was there when Lancero took his first step on the rink at three years old. 

He added: “He’s a guy that I trust and depend on, not just him but all of my teammates, because it’s really good to have someone behind your back to support you.” 

Now in the thick of his first SEA Games stint and with two international goals in winning games, Bengzon’s focus is to keep at it as his team faces powerhouse Thailand -- which has not allowed a single goal from opposing teams.

What gives them confidence, he said, is a home court advantage like nothing any of them had seen.

“Thank you for all your support so far, the Facebook messages, the reposts. After the first win, I spent an hour before going to sleep just thanking everyone,” Bengzon said. “It really helped. Every small message like, ‘good job,’ we remember it.”

ICE HOCKEY SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Navy bet wins it by a whisker
By Marlowe Montenegro | 12 hours ago
Team Phl struck for a third gold medal in cycling in the 30th SEA Games with Navy’s Jermyn Prado summoning all the strength...
Sports
fb tw
Mixed results mark Philippine billiards' SEA Games opener
By Michelle Lojo | 1 day ago
It was a bittersweet day for Philippine billiards in the 30th Southeast Asian Games on Wednesday.
Sports
fb tw
Gilas not taking souped-up Vietnam side for granted
By Olmin Leyba | December 6, 2019 - 12:00am
Opening jitters out of the way, Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone expects his high-powered charges to run a lot more fluidly as they gun for their second straight win in the Southeast Asian Games against tough Vietnam...
Sports
fb tw
Five Philippine pugs gun for final slots today
By Joaquin Henson | 2 hours ago
It’s a day of reckoning for five Philippine boxers who will enter the ring at the PICC Forum to battle in the Southeast...
Sports
fb tw
Hosts still looking for gold in chess
By Joey Villar | December 6, 2019 - 12:00am
The Philippines is still in search of its first gold medal in the chess competition of the 30th Southeast Asian Games. But you can call them the kings of the demo sports for now.
Sports
fb tw
Latest
11 minutes ago
Didal and company call for skateboarding facilities after SEA Games medal haul
By Luisa Morales | 11 minutes ago
With already three medals to their name after two days of competition in the Game of S.K.A.T.E., the Filipino skaters want...
Sports
fb tw
1 hour ago
The Comeback Kid: How Sam Bengzon found his way back to the hockey rink
1 hour ago
All the ice around him was not enough to stop hockey forward Samuel James Bengzon from heating up the SM Mall of Asia skating...
Sports
fb tw
1 hour ago
Mixed results for Sibol in day 1 of inaugural e-sports play
By Marlowe Montenegro | 1 hour ago
For the first time in the history of the biennial event, e-sports is held as an official medal sport. And looking for a blast...
Sports
fb tw
2 hours ago
Joshua, Ruiz ready for 'Clash on the Dunes' heavyweight rematch
2 hours ago
Anthony Joshua faces the biggest test of his boxing career as he attempts to reclaim his world heavyweight crown from Andy...
Sports
fb tw
150 fights featured in Pasay derby today
December 6, 2019 - 12:00am
Top gamefowl breeders from the provinces collide in the Encuentro Big Event 5 -Stag Derby Part 4 featuring 150 fights at the Pasay City Cockpit today.
12 hours ago
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with