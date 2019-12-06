Hallasgo pulls off upset, Tabal collapses as Filipinas go 1-2 in SEA Games marathon

MANILA, Philippines — Christine Hallasgo pulled off an emphatic upset over Mary Joy Tabal to clinch the gold medal in the 30th Southeast Asian Games women's marathon at New Clark City on Friday.

Clocking in at 2:56:56 at the finish line, Hallasgo was almost two minutes clear of compatriot Tabal, who finished second at 2:58:49.

ANOTHER GOLD FOR PHL! ????????



Christine Hallasgo bags the gold medal in the #SEAGames2019 women's marathon.

Tabal collapsed just as she finished and had to be carried on a stretcher by medical personnel.

Mary Joy Tabal passed out after winning the silver medal in women's marathon. She's in a stretcher and rushed to the medic room. #SEAGames2019

Hong Le Thi Pham of Vietnam finished third with a time of 3:02:52.

Hallasgo and Tabal add to the medal haul of the country as the Philippines continues to lead the race for overall champion.