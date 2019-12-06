SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
SEAG MEDAL TALLY
DEAN'S CORNER
Gilas not taking souped-up Vietnam side for granted
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - December 6, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Opening jitters out of the way, Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone expects his high-powered charges to run a lot more fluidly as they gun for their second straight win in the Southeast Asian Games against tough Vietnam tonight before an expected big crowd at the MOA Arena.

The Nationals threw their weight around hapless Singapore in the opener, 110-58, but Cone was far from satisfied and stressed the need to still level up as they face a stiffer challenge from the unbeaten Vietnamese (2-0)

“I don’t think we played our best basketball yet,” said Cone said on the eve of the 8:15 p.m. matchup, a virtual battle for No. 1 position in Group A.  

“Against Singapore, we were uneven, showing flashes of brilliant play at times and at others showing how disjointed we can be. We’re hoping to smooth that out as we continue to learn each other as the Games progress. I believe we’ll get better and better as the Games go along.”  

Cone has tagged the Vietnamese as one of the biggest threats to the Filipinos’ basketball domination in the 2019 edition of the SEAG.

Beefed up by Vietnamese-Americans Tran Dang Khoa, Dinh Thanh Sang, Tran Dang Khoa, Dinh Thanh Sang, Justin Young and Chris Dierker and Vietnamese-Swede Stefan Nguyen, the Vietnamese stormed to back-to-back routs of Myanmar on opening night, 131-52, Singapore yesterday, 99-78.

“Vietnam is one program that has really improved with the addition of five Viet-Americans and one Viet-Swede since the last time in the Games,” said the two-time PBA grandslam-winning coach.

“They got six, seven players who are really good athletes and really know the game. They played in the US so they’ve been raised in that kind of basketball and they’re bringing it to Vietnam so I think they’re gonna be very, very tough.”

Cone wants his wards to maintain the no-nonsense demeanor they displayed in the opener, especially on the defensive end.

“I feel the guys came out and took a serious approach, not taking it like an All-Star game where you can take up any shot and play defense when you feel like it. The guys took it seriously. I think they want to show the country that they’re gonna take a serious approach and respect the game. When you respect the game, you respect your opponent,” he said.

“We want these guys to dig in. We know they’re gonna be great offensively, we know they’re gonna be able to score, shoot threes, run the floor. But the thing we’re trying to demand from them is to play defense and I thought it’s a good game tonight. But I think they could still get better, they gotta get better against a team like Vietnam which we have coming up,” he added.

Cone, as well as nine of his players, chalked up in their first-ever match in the SEA Games.

“I was a bundle of nerves coming to the game, all day long and even at halftime, we’re up by 20, I was a bundle of nerves. So it’s really a different feeling being here at this stage.

“And the players also, I can tell. They know they’re good but they’re still on the edge and that’s healthy for all of us,” he said.      

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Mixed results mark Philippine billiards' SEA Games opener
By Michelle Lojo | 1 day ago
It was a bittersweet day for Philippine billiards in the 30th Southeast Asian Games on Wednesday.
Sports
fb tw
Didal bests countryman Means to win gold in SEA Games 'S.K.A.T.E.'
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Skaters Margielyn Didal and Christiana Means added to the Philippines’ medal haul in the 30th Southeast Asian Game...
Sports
fb tw
'Bata' Reyes, 65, takes another shot at SEA Games gold
By Rizanelle Beltran | 3 days ago
As even for all his exploits in the world stage, billiards legend Efren "Bata" Reyes has yet to reach a top podium finish...
Sports
fb tw
No way but up for Gilas after dominant opener, says Cone
By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
"I don't think we've played our best basketball tonight," Cone said after the game.
Sports
fb tw
Buoyed by SEA Games bid, Philippine weightlifters aim for greater heights
By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
Filipino weightlifters led by Hidilyn Diaz look to build on their breakout performance in the 30th Southeast Asian Games as...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
150 fights featured in Pasay derby today
December 6, 2019 - 12:00am
Top gamefowl breeders from the provinces collide in the Encuentro Big Event 5 -Stag Derby Part 4 featuring 150 fights at the Pasay City Cockpit today.
1 hour ago
Sports
fb tw
Bianca hangs tough, hikes lead to two
By Dante Navarro | December 6, 2019 - 12:00am
Bianca Pagdanganan moved in the threshold of a dream SEA Games gold as she hiked her lead to two over Thai Kan Bunnabodee with a four-under 68 after two rounds in women’s individual play of the golf competitions...
1 hour ago
Sports
fb tw
Clark ride to usher in PRURide Philippines 2020
December 6, 2019 - 12:00am
Pru Life UK is set to launch another edition of PRURide PH, with the next event expected to welcome more than 2,500 participants in the country’s biggest cycling festival.
1 hour ago
Sports
fb tw
Maneja, Jarata post PPS Philam twinkill
December 6, 2019 - 12:00am
Justine Maneja and Andrei Jarata dished out fierce form and came away with a pair of emphatic victories in their respective sides in the PPS-PEPP Philam national age group 2019 at the Philam Tennis Club in Quezon...
1 hour ago
Sports
fb tw
1 hour ago
Navy bet wins itt by a whisker
By Marlowe Montenegro | 1 hour ago
Team Phl struck for a third gold medal in cycling in the 30th SEA Games with Navy’s Jermyn Prado summoning all the strength...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with