SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
SEAG MEDAL TALLY
DEAN'S CORNER
Margielyn Didal ruled the S.K.A.T.E. event for her first Southeast Asian Games gold medal.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Didal bests countryman Means to win gold in SEA Games 'S.K.A.T.E.'
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 5, 2019 - 4:55pm

MANILA, Philippines – Skaters Margielyn Didal and Christiana Means added to the Philippines’ medal haul in the 30th Southeast Asian Games here in Tagaytay on Thursday.

The compatriots battled in the finals of the women's Game of S.K.A.T.E. that assured the Philippines of a 1-2 finish in the event.

Didal, a 2018 Asian Games gold medalist, blanked Means with a flurry of tricks, eventually sealing the victory with an ollie body varial for her first SEA Games gold.

Meanwhile, Half-Cebuano, half-German Daniel Lederman also copped the gold after beating Indonesia's Hutomo in the final.

MARGIELYN DIDAL SKATEBOARD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Mixed results mark Philippine billiards' SEA Games opener
By Michelle Lojo | 19 hours ago
It was a bittersweet day for Philippine billiards in the 30th Southeast Asian Games on Wednesday.
Sports
fb tw
No way but up for Gilas after dominant opener, says Cone
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
"I don't think we've played our best basketball tonight," Cone said after the game.
Sports
fb tw
Harden dunk debacle confounds Rockets
7 hours ago
Officials admitted they got it wrong in disallowing a James Harden dunk in Houston's double-overtime loss to San Antonio,...
Sports
fb tw
Fiery Gilas rips apart Singapore
By Olmin Leyba | December 5, 2019 - 12:00am
Gilas Pilipinas was in no mood to mess around, and the heavily-favored squad showed this in its fiery opening salvo in the 30th Southeast Asian Games.
Sports
fb tw
Stuntman stars in muay golden performance
By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
From playing bit roles in TV and movies to playing a starring role in the sports world.
Sports
fb tw
Latest
3 hours ago
Buoyed by SEA Games bid, Philippine weightlifters aim for greater heights
By Olmin Leyba | 3 hours ago
Filipino weightlifters led by Hidilyn Diaz look to build on their breakout performance in the 30th Southeast Asian Games as...
Sports
fb tw
6 hours ago
Antetokounmpo scores 35 as Bucks win 13th straight
6 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo's 35 points propelled the Milwaukee Bucks to a 13th straight NBA victory, a hard-fought 127-103 win...
Sports
fb tw
18 hours ago
Historic silver for Garcia
By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
It came down to a battle of nerves as world No. 98 Addeen Idrakie of Malaysia stayed steady in grinding out an 11-7, 3-11,...
Sports
fb tw
Cayetano’s love for sports
By Joaquin M. Henson | December 5, 2019 - 12:00am
House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano knew what he was getting into when he took the job of PHISGOC chairman.
18 hours ago
Sports
fb tw
Obstacle course bets,Shooters sparkday-four charge
By Dante Navarro | December 5, 2019 - 12:00am
From the dance floor of Royce Hotel to Angeles University Foundation Arena, both in Pampanga, then to the equally packed World Trade Center Hall in Manila, Team Philippines carried the fight to Filinvest City in...
18 hours ago
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with