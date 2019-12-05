Didal bests countryman Means to win gold in SEA Games 'S.K.A.T.E.'

MANILA, Philippines – Skaters Margielyn Didal and Christiana Means added to the Philippines’ medal haul in the 30th Southeast Asian Games here in Tagaytay on Thursday.

The compatriots battled in the finals of the women's Game of S.K.A.T.E. that assured the Philippines of a 1-2 finish in the event.

Didal, a 2018 Asian Games gold medalist, blanked Means with a flurry of tricks, eventually sealing the victory with an ollie body varial for her first SEA Games gold.

Meanwhile, Half-Cebuano, half-German Daniel Lederman also copped the gold after beating Indonesia's Hutomo in the final.