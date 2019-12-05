SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone looks on during the Philippines vs Singapore match up at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
No way but up for Gilas after dominant opener, says Cone
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 5, 2019 - 10:27am

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas opened their gold medal defense in the 30th Southeast Asian Games with a bang, destroying Singapore 110-58 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Wednesday.

But for first time national team head coach Tim Cone, this is only just the beginning of what the Filipino cagers can do.

"I don't think we've played our best basketball tonight," Cone said after the game.

"We're a little bit herky-jerky. We weren't smooth offensively. We had to make an adjustment at halftime," he said.

Gilas was dominant from the get-go, with the Singaporeans only tasting the lead after they made the opening basket, 2-0.

After that, it was the Gilas Pilipinas show all game long.

Zero in on defense

Gilas limited Singapore to 58 points and almost doubled that with their final lead at 52.

But Cone wants his squad to also focus on the other side of the court.

"I think what I'm most proud about was that first play of the game when Chris Ross blocked the shot of (Wei Long) Wong, I mean he's their star player and right of the bat, we sent a message that we're gonna come out and play defense against them," Cone said.

"I'm hoping we can sustain our defense as we go along and improve it," he added.

Playing with respect

With such a dominant basketball reputation in the region, it would be easy for Gilas Pilipinas to be complacent.

But Cone is positive his team will be underestimating any squad they face en route to their title defense.

"I feel like our guys came out and took a serious approach," Cone said.

"I think they're trying to show the country that they're gonna take a serious approach and respect the game. When you respect the game, you respect your opponent," he added.

Gilas Pilipinas will once again test their mettle when they face Thailand on Friday at 8 p.m.

