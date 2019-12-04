Yulo slows down with 3 silvers

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign rivals denied hometown hero Caloy Yulo a swashbuckling finish in the 30th Southeast Asian Games, making the double gold medalist settle for second-best in the three culminating events in men’s artistic gymnastics last night at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Vietnamese ace Dinh Phuong Than did this twice as he proved difficult to topple in his forte – parallel bars and horizontal bar – while Indonesian Agus Prayoko played spoiler to Yulo in the vault competition.

It wasn’t really the perfect ending the big Filipino crowd envisioned after the reigning world champ’s stellar triumphs in the individual all around and his pet floor exercise events but overall it was a roaring success for the SEAG debutant.

With two golds and five silvers, Yulo stood as the winningest athlete among all members of Team Phl so far in this SEA Games.

The Olympics-bound Yulo’s final push for mints hit a major roadblock in the form of bar apparatus expert Dinh.

Showing the form that made him champion in 2017, Dinh pulled Yulo (14.600) down to No. 2 with his winning 14.800.

Dinh, silver medalist in horizontal bar last time, took the gold with 13.767 at the expense of the Pinoy star (13.667).

Agus earlier thwarted Yulo’s attempt at the vault crown, ruling with his 9.300 as the diminutive Manileño took runner-up honors with his 9.167 output.