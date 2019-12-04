SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
SEAG MEDAL TALLY
DEAN'S CORNER
Caloy Yulo
Joey Mendoza
Yulo slows down with 3 silvers
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - December 4, 2019 - 11:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign rivals denied hometown hero Caloy Yulo a swashbuckling finish in the 30th Southeast Asian Games, making the double gold medalist settle for second-best in the three culminating events in men’s artistic gymnastics last night at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Vietnamese ace Dinh Phuong Than did this twice as he proved difficult to topple in his forte – parallel bars and horizontal bar – while Indonesian Agus Prayoko played spoiler to Yulo in the vault competition.

It wasn’t really the perfect ending the big Filipino crowd envisioned after the reigning world champ’s stellar triumphs in the individual all around and his pet floor exercise events but overall it was a roaring success for the SEAG debutant.

With two golds and five silvers, Yulo stood as the winningest athlete among all members of Team Phl so far in this SEA Games.

The Olympics-bound Yulo’s final push for mints hit a major roadblock in the form of bar apparatus expert Dinh.

Showing the form that made him champion in 2017, Dinh pulled Yulo (14.600) down to No. 2 with his winning 14.800.

Dinh, silver medalist in horizontal bar last time, took the gold with 13.767 at the expense of the Pinoy star (13.667).

Agus earlier thwarted Yulo’s attempt at the vault crown, ruling with his  9.300 as the diminutive Manileño took runner-up honors with his 9.167 output.  

CALOY YULO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Bata' Reyes dominates Thai foe 100-37 in SEA Games carom opener
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Reyes, 65, took control of the game from the get-go creating a lot of space between him and Punyawee, 45-10.
Sports
fb tw
'Bata' Reyes, 65, takes another shot at SEA Games gold
By Rizanelle Beltran | 2 days ago
As even for all his exploits in the world stage, billiards legend Efren "Bata" Reyes has yet to reach a top podium finish...
Sports
fb tw
Wushu fighter learns of father's death after winning SEA Games gold
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
"People in his team were in tears after his victory and those were not just tears of joy. Edgar's father died while he was...
Sports
fb tw
U-22 Azkals out of SEA Games contention despite win over Timor Leste
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
The Under-22 Azkals crash out of podium contention despite their win as a result of their inferior +5 goal difference compared...
Sports
fb tw
'You reap what you sow': Heartwarming SEA Games harvest for Philippine lawn bowls squad
By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
The whole of the Philippine lawn bowls team abandoned training six weeks ago to help put up the venue that was used in the...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
2 hours ago
Gilas demolishes Singapore in SEA Games opener
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas made easy work of Singapore in their 30th Southeast Asian Games opener, 110-58, at the Mall of Asia Arena...
Sports
fb tw
4 hours ago
Deiparine ends Philippines’ decades-long SEA Games swimming drought, wins breaststroke gold
By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
James Deiparine splashed his way to record-breaking performance in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke to give the Philippines...
Sports
fb tw
5 hours ago
U-22 Azkals out of SEA Games contention despite win over Timor Leste
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
The Under-22 Azkals crash out of podium contention despite their win as a result of their inferior +5 goal difference compared...
Sports
fb tw
6 hours ago
'Bata' Reyes dominates Thai foe 100-37 in SEA Games carom opener
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Reyes, 65, took control of the game from the get-go creating a lot of space between him and Punyawee, 45-10.
Sports
fb tw
8 hours ago
'You reap what you sow': Heartwarming SEA Games harvest for Philippine lawn bowls squad
By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
The whole of the Philippine lawn bowls team abandoned training six weeks ago to help put up the venue that was used in the...
Sports
fb tw
9 hours ago
Weightlifter Kristel Macrohon takes SEA Games gold
9 hours ago
Kristel Macrohon added to the Philippines’ gold medal harvest, ruling the women's 71kg weightlifting event at the Rizal...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with