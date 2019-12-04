Overcoming obstacles hosts sweep 4 golds

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino obstacle course racers wasted little time making waves in their Southeast Asian Games debut, going four-for-four in the first day of action at Filinvest Alabang.

The quartet of Kyle Redentor Antolin, Kaizen dela Serna, Monolito Divina and Deanne Moncada stamped its class in the mixed team assist 400m by 12 obstacle race while Jeffrey Reginio, Nathaniel Sanchez, Klymille Rodriguez, Diana Buhler duplicated the feat in mixed team relay event in the same distance.

Kevin “Popoy” Pascua and Rochelle Suarez made it a twin-kill for the Philippines in the individual categories, played at 100m x 10 races.

“Sulit lahat ng pagod at sakripisyo. Sobrang saya ko para sa Pilipinas (All the hardwork and sacrifices are worth it. I’m so happy for the Philippines,” said Pascua, who covered the course in 29.92 seconds over Malaysian Mohd Redha Rozlan (34.01). Compatriot Mark Julius Rodelas (32.94) took the bronze.

Suarez, for her part, led a 1-2 finish for the Philippines in the distaff side, clocking a winning 46.70 seconds against teammate Milky Mae Tejares (47.88 seconds) as Malaysian Jie Yi Tan (57.18) grabbed third place.

The ladies’ champ hopes their SEAG success will give OCR push to grow even more in the country.

“I encourage everyone to try this new sport. It’s fun, a total fun experience. And this is for all the Filipinos,” she said.

Buhler, Reginio, Rodriguez and Nathaniel Sanchez took care of business on the mixed team relay event, finishing 2:00.92 to fend off Malaysia (2:05.38) for the mint as Antolin, dela Serna, Divina and Moncada timed 3:49.37 seconds in dominating Malaysia (4:40.72 ) over in the mixed team assist category.

“Bago pa lang SEA Games nagtre-training na kami na magkakasama. Maraming sacrifices, madalas hindi na namin nakikita ang pamilya pero para sa Pilipinas tatapusin ang race (We’ve been training together long before the SEA Games and that helped us a lot. Lots of sacrifices, time away from families, but for the Philippines, we’ll go on all the way to the finish line),” said the victorious team.

Team Philippines sets out to complete a sweep of the OCR on Friday in the individual 5K x 20 obstacle races for men and women.