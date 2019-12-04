SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
The Philippine Obstacle Course team and supporters celebrate their grand four-for-four start in the inaugural staging of their event in the 30th Southeast Asian Games.
Overcoming obstacles hosts sweep 4 golds
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - December 4, 2019 - 11:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino obstacle course racers wasted little time making waves in their Southeast Asian Games debut, going four-for-four in the first day of action at Filinvest Alabang.

The quartet of Kyle Redentor Antolin, Kaizen dela Serna, Monolito Divina and Deanne Moncada stamped its class in the mixed team assist 400m by 12 obstacle race while Jeffrey Reginio, Nathaniel Sanchez, Klymille Rodriguez, Diana Buhler duplicated the feat in mixed team relay event in the same distance.

Kevin “Popoy” Pascua and Rochelle Suarez made it a twin-kill for the Philippines in the individual categories, played at 100m x 10 races.

“Sulit lahat ng pagod at sakripisyo. Sobrang saya ko para sa Pilipinas (All the hardwork and sacrifices are worth it. I’m so happy for the Philippines,” said Pascua, who covered the course in 29.92 seconds over Malaysian Mohd Redha Rozlan (34.01). Compatriot Mark Julius Rodelas (32.94) took the bronze.

Suarez, for her part, led a 1-2 finish for the Philippines in the distaff side, clocking a winning 46.70 seconds against teammate Milky Mae Tejares (47.88 seconds) as Malaysian  Jie Yi Tan (57.18) grabbed third place.

The ladies’ champ hopes their SEAG success will give OCR push to grow even more in the country.

“I encourage everyone to try this new sport. It’s fun, a total fun experience. And this is for all the Filipinos,” she said.

Buhler, Reginio, Rodriguez and Nathaniel Sanchez took care of business on the mixed team relay event, finishing  2:00.92 to fend off Malaysia (2:05.38) for the mint as Antolin, dela Serna, Divina and Moncada timed 3:49.37 seconds in dominating Malaysia (4:40.72 ) over in the mixed team assist category.

“Bago pa lang SEA Games nagtre-training na kami na magkakasama. Maraming sacrifices, madalas hindi na namin nakikita ang pamilya pero para sa Pilipinas tatapusin ang race (We’ve been training together long before the SEA Games and that helped us a lot. Lots of sacrifices, time away from families, but for the Philippines, we’ll go on all the way to the finish line),”  said the victorious team.

Team Philippines sets out to complete a sweep of the OCR on Friday in the individual 5K x 20 obstacle races for men and women.

'Bata' Reyes dominates Thai foe 100-37 in SEA Games carom opener
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Reyes, 65, took control of the game from the get-go creating a lot of space between him and Punyawee, 45-10.
Sports
'Bata' Reyes, 65, takes another shot at SEA Games gold
By Rizanelle Beltran | 2 days ago
As even for all his exploits in the world stage, billiards legend Efren "Bata" Reyes has yet to reach a top podium finish...
Sports
Wushu fighter learns of father's death after winning SEA Games gold
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
"People in his team were in tears after his victory and those were not just tears of joy. Edgar's father died while he was...
Sports
U-22 Azkals out of SEA Games contention despite win over Timor Leste
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
The Under-22 Azkals crash out of podium contention despite their win as a result of their inferior +5 goal difference compared...
Sports
'You reap what you sow': Heartwarming SEA Games harvest for Philippine lawn bowls squad
By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
The whole of the Philippine lawn bowls team abandoned training six weeks ago to help put up the venue that was used in the...
Sports
2 hours ago
Gilas demolishes Singapore in SEA Games opener
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas made easy work of Singapore in their 30th Southeast Asian Games opener, 110-58, at the Mall of Asia Arena...
Sports
4 hours ago
Deiparine ends Philippines' decades-long SEA Games swimming drought, wins breaststroke gold
By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
James Deiparine splashed his way to record-breaking performance in the men's 100-meter breaststroke to give the Philippines...
Sports
5 hours ago
'You reap what you sow': Heartwarming SEA Games harvest for Philippine lawn bowls squad
By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
The whole of the Philippine lawn bowls team abandoned training six weeks ago to help put up the venue that was used in the...
Sports
Weightlifter Kristel Macrohon takes SEA Games gold
9 hours ago
Kristel Macrohon added to the Philippines' gold medal harvest, ruling the women's 71kg weightlifting event at the Rizal...
Sports
