Efren 'Bata' Reyes had a rousing cushion carom opener, dominating Thailand's Punyawee Thongchai, 100-37.
Mixed results mark Philippine billiards' SEA Games opener
Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - December 4, 2019 - 10:09pm

MANILA, Philippines – It was a bittersweet day for Philippine billiards in the 30th Southeast Asian Games on Wednesday.

Pool legend Efren "Bata" Reyes opened his bid for the cushion carom gold against Thai opponent Punyawee Thongchai in emphatic fashion with a dominant 100-37 victory.

Reyes’ compatriots, however, weren't as lucky.

Filipino cue artists Basil Al Shajjar and Miachel Mengorio fell to Singapore in their men’s snooker doubles quarterfinals match, 0-3.

Meawhile, the 9-Ball pool doubles teams of Carlo Biado and Johann Chua, and Warren Kiamco and Jeffrey Ignacio succumbed to Singapore (3-9) and Myanmar (8-9), respectively.

Both Philippine teams will face each other for the bronze medal on Thursday.

On the upside, the men's snooker doubles tandem of Alvin Barbero and Jeffrey Roda was able to overcome Thailand in the quarterfinals, 3-0.

Also, women's 10-Ball pool singles bet Rubilen Amit also completed the day with wins over Thailand in the Last 14 match, 7-5, and Vietnam in the quarterfinals, 7-1.

Chezka Centeno, another Philippine bet for 10-ball pool singles, likewise won over her Vietnamese opponent in the quarterfinals, 7-3.

