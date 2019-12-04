SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
SEAG MEDAL TALLY
DEAN'S CORNER
The Philippines' Efren "Bata" Reyes took a dominant 100-37 win in his first match in the 30th Southeast Asian Games Carom tournament at the Manila Hotel Tent on Wednesday.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
'Bata' Reyes dominates Thai foe 100-37 in SEA Games carom opener
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 4, 2019 - 5:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine billiards icon Efren "Bata" Reyes booked a lopsided win in his 30th Southeast Asian Games 1-cushion opener against Thailand's Punyawee Thongchai, 100-37, at the Manila Hotel Tent on Wednesday.

Reyes, 65, took control of the game from the get-go, creating a lot of space between him and Punyawee, 45-10.

It didn't take long for him to reach the halfway mark, 50-14.

But Reyes seemed to slow down after that, with fewer successful caroms per turn.

Luckily for the 65-year-old icon, the margin was just too big for his Thai opponent to catch up.

With the victory, Reyes will be heading to the semifinals of the tournament.

The former world champion is gunning for his first-ever SEA Games gold medal.

BILLIARDS EFREN BATA REYES SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Valdez: Vietnam had advantage in international experience
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Despite winning the opening set, the Pinay volleybelles just couldn't sustain the momentum in the end game.
Sports
fb tw
'Bata' Reyes, 65, takes another shot at SEA Games gold
By Rizanelle Beltran | 2 days ago
As even for all his exploits in the world stage, billiards legend Efren "Bata" Reyes has yet to reach a top podium finish...
Sports
fb tw
Casimero plays last card
By Joaquin M. Henson | 7 hours ago
Johnriel Casimero, who likes to be called “Cuadro Alas,” played his last card — an ace — in battling...
Sports
fb tw
'Bata' Reyes dominates Thai foe 100-37 in SEA Games carom opener
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Reyes, 65, took control of the game from the get-go creating a lot of space between him and Punyawee, 45-10.
Sports
fb tw
Reyes eyes 1st SEAG gold
By Rizanelle Beltran | 1 day ago
He would have gladly given way to younger cue masters but, lacking Filipino cushion carom players, billiards legend Efren...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
Wushu fighter learns of father's death after winning SEA Games gold
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"People in his team were in tears after his victory and those were not just tears of joy. Edgar's father died while he was...
Sports
fb tw
3 hours ago
WATCH: Agatha Wong's golden SEA Games moment
3 hours ago
Agatha Wong clinched her second gold medal in the 30th Southeast Asian Games after ruling the Women's Wushu Taijijian tournament...
Sports
fb tw
4 hours ago
'You reap what you sow': Heartwarming SEA Games harvest for Philippine lawn bowls squad
By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
The whole of the Philippine lawn bowls team abandoned training six weeks ago to help put up the venue that was used in the...
Sports
fb tw
4 hours ago
Weightlifter Kristel Macrohon takes SEA Games gold
4 hours ago
Kristel Macrohon added to the Philippines’ gold medal harvest, ruling the women's 71kg weightlifting event at the Rizal...
Sports
fb tw
5 hours ago
Spurs overcome Harden’s 50 points, Westbrook’s triple-double
5 hours ago
James Harden erupted for 50 points and Russell Westbrook bagged a triple-double, but it was not enough to stop the Houston...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with