'Bata' Reyes dominates Thai foe 100-37 in SEA Games carom opener

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine billiards icon Efren "Bata" Reyes booked a lopsided win in his 30th Southeast Asian Games 1-cushion opener against Thailand's Punyawee Thongchai, 100-37, at the Manila Hotel Tent on Wednesday.

Reyes, 65, took control of the game from the get-go, creating a lot of space between him and Punyawee, 45-10.

It didn't take long for him to reach the halfway mark, 50-14.

But Reyes seemed to slow down after that, with fewer successful caroms per turn.

Luckily for the 65-year-old icon, the margin was just too big for his Thai opponent to catch up.

With the victory, Reyes will be heading to the semifinals of the tournament.

The former world champion is gunning for his first-ever SEA Games gold medal.