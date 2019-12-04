'Bata' Reyes dominates Thai foe 100-37 in SEA Games carom opener

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine billiards icon Efren "Bata" Reyes booked a lopsided win in his 30th Southeast Asian Games 1-cushion opener against Thailand's Punyawee Thongchai, 100-37, at the Manila Hotel Tent on Wednesday.
Reyes, 65, took control of the game from the get-go, creating a lot of space between him and Punyawee, 45-10.
It didn't take long for him to reach the halfway mark, 50-14.
Reyes with another successful carom to hit the halfway mark. He is up, 50-14 | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews #SEAGames2019 pic.twitter.com/tOOHjG50X3— Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) December 4, 2019
But Reyes seemed to slow down after that, with fewer successful caroms per turn.
Luckily for the 65-year-old icon, the margin was just too big for his Thai opponent to catch up.
FINAL: Reyes dominates in his 30th Southeast Asian Games Carom opener, 100-37 | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews #SEAGames2019 pic.twitter.com/h2jQ9I38vc— Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) December 4, 2019
With the victory, Reyes will be heading to the semifinals of the tournament.
The former world champion is gunning for his first-ever SEA Games gold medal.
