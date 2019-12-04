SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
Weightlifter Kristel Macrohon takes SEA Games gold
(Philstar.com) - December 4, 2019 - 2:35pm

MANILA, Philippines – Kristel Macrohon added to the Philippines’ gold medal harvest, ruling the women's 71kg weightlifting event at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday.

Macrohon notched 125kg in her final attempt in the clean and jerk. Her Vietnamese rival,  Nguyen Thi Van, was unable to match it, allowing the Filipina to run away with the gold medal.
 

