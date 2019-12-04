Weightlifter Kristel Macrohon takes SEA Games gold

MANILA, Philippines – Kristel Macrohon added to the Philippines’ gold medal harvest, ruling the women's 71kg weightlifting event at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday.

Kristel Macrohon wins another gold medal at the women's 71kg weightlifting event of the #SEAGames2019.

Macrohon notched 125kg in her final attempt in the clean and jerk. Her Vietnamese rival, Nguyen Thi Van, was unable to match it, allowing the Filipina to run away with the gold medal.



Pinay Kristel Macrohon starts her bid in the SEAG women's 71 kg class with a 90k lift

She makes good on 93kgs in 2nd attempt

Attempt at 95kgs no good. With best lift of 93kgs in snatch, Kristel Macrohon is in the lead alongside Indonesian Ramadani

Kristel with a 120 Kg lift in second attempt in clean and jerk

She gets 125 in her final lift