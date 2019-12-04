Valdez: Vietnam had advantage in international experience

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines came short in a five-set loss against Vietnam in their opening game in the 30th Southeast Asian Games women's volleyball tournament on Tuesday.

Despite winning the opening set, the Pinay volleybelles just couldn't sustain the momentum in the end game.

Experience in the international scene, Philippine stalwart Alyssa Valdez says, played a huge difference for the two squads.

"Kinulang, kinapos talaga kami sa dulo," Valdez said after the match.

"We had a good fight from the first set to the fourth set, but I guess experience will play a big role in the fifth set, and sa dami ng nilaro ng Vietnam for the longest time sa international competitions," she added.

The Pinays were able to play at pace with Vietnam all throughout the match, with an opening set win and a gutsy fourth set victory to force the decider.

But the gas seemed to empty for Team Philippines in the second half of the deciding set, bowing to the towering defense of Vietnam.

Focusing on the positives

The Nationals are staying upbeat, however, with Valdez and the rest of the squad focusing on what they gained rather than what they lost.

"One thing we've learned today is, walang imposible kung sinong makalaban namin," Valdez said.

"Kung sino magbibigay ng buong puso sa laban, iyon siguro ang mananalo," she added.

The Philippines will be facing a tall task in the form of 11-peat champion Thailand next.

With such a dominating team in their way, having the right mindset will go a long way.

"Going up against Thailand and in the future, siguro yun lang yung ima-mind set namin — the attitude towards the game, the mental toughness talaga," she said.

Philippines and Thailand will lock horns at 6 p.m. still at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig on Thursday.