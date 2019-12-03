Regencia scores game-winner as Philippines escapes Singapore in SEA Games ice hockey

MANILA, Philippines —The Philippine Ice Hockey team warded off a tough challenge from the Singaporeans, escaping with a 5-3 victory in their second game of the 30th Southeast Asian Games on Tuesday.

The Philippines' Aro Regencia scored the game-winner with 18 seconds left in the final period.

Singapore was to first to strike, with a buzzer-beater at the end of the first period.

But Team Philippines' skipper Steven Füglister scored in the middle of the second period to equalize, 1-1.

Both teams rallied up their shots as the period drew close, with the Singaporeans playing aggressively with a very close goal at the 11:53 mark of the third quarter.

Their attempt, however, was thwarted by Philippine goalie GP Iseppi.

This was soon followed by yet another goal by Füglister but as soon as the dust settled, Singapore once again tied the game at 2-2.

With less than five minutes left in the game, the Philippines once again took the lead, with Sam Bengzon finding the back of the net but was soon countered by Singapore three minutes later.

Regencia's game-winner and an empty net goal in the dying seconds of the game helped the defending champions race to a 2-0 start in the tournament.

The Filipinos next face Indonesia at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. — Michelle Lojo, contributor