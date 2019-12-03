Philippine volleybelles lose SEAG opener to Vietnamese in 5 sets

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women's volleyball faltered against Vietnam in five sets, 25-21, 23-25, 19-25, 25-20, 8-15 in their 30th Southeast Asian Games opener at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

Despite a good offensive outing from Alyssa Valdez and Jovelyn Gonzaga, the Filipinas just couldn't overcome the Vietnamese volleybelles.

It was a strong start for the Philippine squad, with Valdez and Gonzaga conniving for a convincing opening-set win over the 2017 SEA Games bronze medalists.

But Vietnam was able to recover quickly in the second set with Tran Thi Thanh Thuy, popularly known as “T4”, leading the way.

Team Philippines tried to mount a comeback in the second after saving three set points, 23-24 but would ultimately drop the set to the Vietnamese.

Come the third set, the Filipinas looked poised to get back their offensive rhythm with a 3-0 start.

But the Vietnamese scored six points in a row to deny the Philippines any momentum.

Despite efforts from Valdez, Gonzaga and spark off the bench Maddie Madayag, Vietnam was able to get a comfortable lead to take the 2-1 advantage.

Eager to extend the match, the Nationals once again came alive in the fourth set.

A net touch from the Vietnam side enabled the Philippines to force the decider, 25-20.

It was Vietnam's defense, however, that proved the difference in the fifth and final set with the Filipinas unable to go through the defense.

The Philippines is now 0-1 and will face powerhouse Thailand on Thursday.