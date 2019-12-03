Carlos Yulo settles for twin silvers in SEA Games pommel horse, still rings

(UPDATE 7:08 p.m.) MANILA, Philippines – Gymnastics wonder boy Carlos Yulo came up short in notching a third SEA Games gold medal, settling for silver medals in the pommel horse and still rings events Tuesday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Yulo scored 13.233, behind gold medal winner Fu Jie Tan of Malaysia, who turned in a 13.967 score.

Vietnam’s Phuong Thanh Dinh bagged the bronze with a score of 12.867.

Yulo likewise posted a silver-medal finish in the still rings event, next to gold medalist Nam Dang of Vietnam.

Earlier, Yulo bagged his second gold medal of the biennial sports meet after ruling the floor exercise event. He first stuck gold Sunday in the artistic gymnastics all-around competition.

The 19-year-old Filipino gymnast has already booked a slot in the Tokyo Olympics next year.