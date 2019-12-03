SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
Carlos Yulo during his pommel horse performance Tuesday.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV
Carlos Yulo settles for silver in SEA Games gymnastics pommel horse
(Philstar.com) - December 3, 2019 - 6:26pm

MANILA, Philippines – Gymnastics wonder boy Carlos Yulo came up short in notching a third SEA Games gold medal, settling for silver in the pommel horse event Tuesday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Yulo scored 13.233, behind gold medal winner Fu Jie Tan of Malaysia, who turned in a 13.967 score.

Vietnam’s Phuong Thanh Dinh bagged the bronze with a score of 12.867.

Earlier, Yulo bagged his second gold medal of the biennial sports meet after ruling the floor exercise event. He first stuck gold Sunday in the artistic gymnastics all-around competition.

The 19-year-old Filipino gymnast has already booked a slot in the Tokyo Olympics next year.

