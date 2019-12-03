SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
Crisamuel Delfin secures the gold medal for the Philippines in the Arnis Anyo Nontraditional Open Weapon competition on Tuesday.
Pinoys bag SEA Games golds in arnis anyo
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - December 3, 2019 - 5:57pm

ANGELES, Pampanga — Chrisamuel Delfin and Mary Allin Aldeguer topped the men and women anyo non-traditional open weapon events to cap the Philippines’ domination of arnis in the 30th Southeast Asian Games at the Angeles University Foundation Gym here Tuesday.

Playing to an ethnic tune and wearing an Igorot-inspired bahag or a narrow piece of cloth attached to the waist, Delfin, 25, dazzled the crowd as well as the judges, who gave him a score of 9.83, enough to edge Vietnamese Duc Tri Do, who settled for silver with a 9.70.

“I’m a proud Igorot and I want to show to everyone our rich heritage,” said Delfin, who is from La Trinidad, Benguet, in Filipino.

Aldeguer, 21, for her part, survived a sprained left toe that she reinjured in her performance in snatching the gold with a score of 9.63, edging Vietnam’s Van Huynh, who consoled herself with a silver with a score of 9.57.

“I tripped during my routine and sprained a left toe, but I didn’t let it affect me and show it to the judges and just fought like a warrior,” said Aldeguer, a Taytay and Cainta, Rizal native.

Mark David Puzon and Ryssa Jezzel Sanchez had a chance to improve the Filipinos’ total harvest but wound up with a silver each in the men and women traditional open weapon.

The gold went to Vietnam’s Duc Tri Do and Myanmar’s Eilan Dray Phoo.

But it didn’t dampen the spectacular performance by the host country, which scooped up 14 of the 20 golds staked in the sport.

“I promised the country 12 golds and I’m happy we delivered more,” said Philippine arnis chief and Senator Miguel Zubiri.

The Philippines other golds came from full-contact events the first two days.

