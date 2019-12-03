SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
SEAG MEDAL TALLY
DEAN'S CORNER
Hidilyn Diaz copped her first-ever gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games after ruling the women's 55kg weightlifting event on Monday.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV
After successful SEA Games mission, Hidilyn Diaz trains sights on 2020 Olympics
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 3, 2019 - 1:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — There's no time to rest for Philippine weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, who clinched her first-ever gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games on Monday.

With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics just around the corner, the 28-year-old isn't planning to waste any time.

Despite ruling the women's 55kg weightlifting event, Diaz sees a lot more room for improvement in her performance en route to her Olympic goal.

"Medyo nasa 85% [pa lang ako] sa Snatch. Clean and Jerk alam kong kaya ko. Sa Snatch, medyo hindi ko pa naayos technique ko," Diaz said of her gold medal-winning performance.

Diaz was unable to complete her third and final attempt in the Snatch lift yesterday, settling for a 91kg lift — two kilograms short of her 93kg final attempt.

But the 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist barely broke a sweat in the Clean and Jerk, with three successful lifts to record a competition-best 120kg. She brought her total to 211kg for the first-place finish.

No days off

Diaz will not be taking a break after adding a SEA Games gold accolade to her name. In fact, it's already back to the drawing board for the Filipina weightlifter.

"After this, tomorrow training na agad ako. Wala akong Christmas, wala akong new year... I can do it, kayang kaya sakripisyo para sa bayan," Diaz said on her plans after the win.

Still gunning for qualification in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Diaz will be competing as early as January next year in the Roma 2020 World Cup.

Diaz hopes to take a winning start to her 2020 campaign, after a productive and successful 2019 that saw her winning her first SEA Games medal, as well as clinching two bronze medals in the Weightlifting World Championships.

"Para sa akin, maganda ang 2019 ko. Ang laki ng naging progress ng training ko, technique ko, then right track kami towards Tokyo 2020," she said.

Drawing strength from supporters

Diaz clinched her first-ever SEA Games gold in front of a huge crowd of supporters in the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila on Monday.

Cheers and shouts would greet the weightlifter each time she went out.

She reiterated the importance of such support in her quest for a historic Olympic gold medal and how it inspires her to continue through struggles.

"Ako po ay nagpapasalamat sa inyong lahat, sa prayers, sa paniniwala na kaya ko," Diaz said.

"May mga times na nagdodoubt ako pero nandun po kayo, naniniwala parin po kayo para sakin," she added.

Diaz is one of the country's best hopes in clinching a first ever gold medal in the Olympics.

She also ended a two-decade long medal drought for the Philippines in the quadriennial meet in 2016 with her silver-medal finish.

HIDILYN DIAZ SEA GAMES WEIGHTLIFTING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Bata' Reyes, 65, takes another shot at SEA Games gold
By Rizanelle Beltran | 22 hours ago
As even for all his exploits in the world stage, billiards legend Efren "Bata" Reyes has yet to reach a top podium finish...
Sports
fb tw
Slaughter tapped as Pogoy’s replacement for Gilas in SEA Games
By Olmin Leyba | 3 hours ago
"Gregzilla" will be unleashed in the Southeast Asian Games, after all.
Sports
fb tw
Patience, hard work pay off for Hidilyn
By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Hidilyn Diaz ended her search for the Holy Grail in the Southeast Asian Games after 14 years, and there couldn’t have...
Sports
fb tw
Gilas sweeps inaugural SEAG 3x3 play
By Marlowe Montenegro | 14 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas achieved the first two of its four-gold target in the 3oth SEA Games basketball with its mighty sweep of the...
Sports
fb tw
Ruiz says pressure all on Joshua ahead of Saudi heavyweight rematch
3 hours ago
Heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. said Monday that all the pressure will be on dethroned champion Anthony Joshua in their...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
After successful SEA Games mission, Hidilyn Diaz trains sights on 2020 Olympics
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics just around the corner, the 28-year-old isn't planning to waste any time.
Sports
fb tw
20 hours ago
Hidilyn Diaz asserts might, clinches first-ever SEA Games gold
By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Hidilyn Diaz copped her first ever gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games after dominating the women's 55kg weightlifting...
Sports
fb tw
21 hours ago
Gilas completes golden SEA Games 3x3 sweep 
By Franco Luna | 21 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas men's 3x3 hoops team demolished Indonesia, 21-9, as the Philippines completed golden double in the SEA...
Sports
fb tw
21 hours ago
Gilas women bag first-ever SEA Games 3x3 hoops gold
By Franco Luna | 21 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas women notched the first ever SEA Games 3x3 gold medal with a 17-13 win over Thailand.
Sports
fb tw
22 hours ago
'Bata' Reyes, 65, takes another shot at SEA Games gold
By Rizanelle Beltran | 22 hours ago
As even for all his exploits in the world stage, billiards legend Efren "Bata" Reyes has yet to reach a top podium finish...
Sports
fb tw
1 day ago
Gold rush: Philippines surpasses 2017 SEA Games first-place medal haul
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
Today, the Philippines has already eclipsed its earlier count for gold medals in just the second day of the SEA Games, according...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with