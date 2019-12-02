Gilas women bag first-ever SEA Games 3x3 hoops gold

MANILA, Philippines — Afril Bernardino dished out a spirited performance as the Gilas Pilipinas women's squad notched the first-ever Souteast Asian Games gold medal with a thrilling 17-13 win over Thailand on Monday.

Both teams came out looking sharp on both ends of the floor. After they traded baskets to a score of 5-5, Thailand was held scoreless as the Philippines held an eight-point lead. Thailand almost clawed their way back after scoring four straight baskets to cut the deficit to 10-16.

Bernardino made her presence felt throughout the game with her scoring and defense, eventually blocking Amphawa Thuamon two-point attempt to seal the win for the Philippines.

The Thais were the first team to hand the Gilas Pilipinas women a loss in the tournament, snapping their four-game winning streak.