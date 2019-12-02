SEA GAMES 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Carlos Edriel Yulo performs on still rings.
Joey Mendoza
Gold rush: Philippines surpasses 2017 SEA Games first-place medal haul
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - December 2, 2019 - 1:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — In the 2017 SEA Games hosted by Malaysia, the Philippines emerged with a meek haul of 23 gold medals, 33 silvers and 64 bronzes. 

The Philippines' total of 120 medals was good for a sixth-place finish — the country's worst overall performance in 18 years. 

Today, Filipino athletes have already eclipsed their earlier count for gold medals in just the second day of the 30th SEA Games, according to the Philippine Sports Commission. 

As of posting time, the Philippines has garnered 25 gold medals to go with 15 silvers and 9 bronzes.

"With today's results, Team Philippines has surpassed its 2017 SEAG medal count with 25 gold, 15 silver and 9 bronze medals for the 30th #SEAGames2019 as of 12NN, December 2," PSC tweeted. 

The Philippines scored its first gold medals on the first day as John Rambo Chicano and Agatha Wong starred in the men's triathlon and Wushu women's taijiquan events, respectively.

Hosting advantage

Host countries typically hold the privilege of adding sports to the SEA Games roster.

For this year's iteration of the biennial meet, the Philippine SEA Games Organizing Committee opted to add contests in a number of sports, including breaking (dancesport), beach handball, e-sports, kickboxing, Kurash, sambo, modern pentathlon, jiu-jitsu, underwater hockey, skateboarding, surfing, floorball, netball, obstacle race sports, and 3x3 basketball. 

Even arnis, a form of martial art native to the country, was given the spotlight in the biennial meet.  

These sports, among others, were also played for the first time in the history of the games. Team Philippines has also so far earned multiple gold medals in a number of these events, including arnis, dancesport and Kurash. 

The Philippines had already previously hosted the games in 1981, 1991 and 2005. The 30th SEA Games are also noted for having the highest number of sports in the history of the games, with a total of 56 sports and 529 events being played in the country. 

The SEA Games are slated to run until December 11.

SEA GAMES SEAGAMES2019ARTICLE SEAGAMES2019BANNER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Local favorite Carlos Yulo strikes gold in SEA Games artistic gymnastics
By Franco Luna | 22 hours ago
World champion Carlos Yulo clinched yet another gold medal for the Philippines after starring in the artistic gymnastics all-around...
Sports
fb tw
Casimero defies odds, Wins crown
By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
Ormoc City slugger Johnriel Casimero made believers out of skeptics as he defied 2-1 odds to stop defending WBO bantamweight...
Sports
fb tw
Doncic dominates as Mavericks end Lakers' winning streak
4 hours ago
Luka Doncic finished just shy of a triple double as the Dallas Mavericks gave the Los Angeles Lakers a reality check by snapping...
Sports
fb tw
'Like a dream come true': Philippine ice hockey team cherishes home-court edge
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Giving the home crowd a show to remember, the Filipino skaters dealt Malaysia a 15-1 beatdown with the audience roaring each...
Sports
fb tw
Gilas caps off perfect day in SEA Games 3x3 hoops
By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Philippine squads have yet to taste defeat in the 3x3 tournament after the first day of hostilities.
Sports
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
Gold rush: Philippines surpasses 2017 SEA Games first-place medal haul
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
Today, the Philippines has already eclipsed its earlier count for gold medals in just the second day of the SEA Games, according...
Sports
fb tw
4 hours ago
'Like a dream come true': Philippine ice hockey team cherishes home-court edge
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Giving the home crowd a show to remember, the Filipino skaters dealt Malaysia a 15-1 beatdown with the audience roaring each...
Sports
fb tw
4 hours ago
Duathlon, cycling bets add to Philippines’ SEA Games golden haul
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Two more gold medals went to Philippine bets in the 30th Southeast Asian Games, with Monica Torres clinching first place in...
Sports
fb tw
17 hours ago
Philippines demolishes Malaysia in SEA Games ice hockey opener
By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
Eight different players scored for the Philippine side in the wire-to-wire victory.
Sports
fb tw
22 hours ago
Gilas caps off perfect day in SEA Games 3x3 hoops
By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Philippine squads have yet to taste defeat in the 3x3 tournament after the first day of hostilities.
Sports
fb tw
1 day ago
Bolambao rules SEA Games arnis, gives Philippines 10th gold
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Bolambao bested his Burmese opponent in the men's bantamweight full contact finals to add another gold to the Philippines'...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with