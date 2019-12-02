SEA GAMES 2019
Jack Danielle Animam (L) will be representing the Gilas Pilipinas women in both the 3x3 and 5x5 basketball tournaments in the 30th Southeast Asian Games
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Gilas belle Jack Animam makes up for lost time in SEA Games
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 2, 2019 - 12:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — After missing out on her final games in the UAAP, Jack Danielle Animam is here to make up for lost time.

Playing for flag and country this time around in the 30th Southeast Asian Games, Animam is leaving it all on the court after recovering from an injury.

"I feel a lot better... 'di ko na iniisip na na-injure ako two weeks ago," Animam said in an interview on Sunday.

Forced to miss out on the UAAP Finals in her final playing year, Animam now focuses on the positives.

The former NU Lady Bulldog led the Philippines to a 4-1 record in the women's 3x3 tourney held in San Juan.

"In-accept ko na lang na siguro may mas magandang darating kaya nangyayari to sakin... I'm so glad and blessed and thankful I'm able to play here ngayon sa SEA Games," she said.

"Sabi ko sa sarili ko kung ano yung namiss ko sa UAAP, dito ko ibibgay lahat sa SEA Games," she added.

Animam, along with her 3x3 teammates Afril Bernardino, Clare Castro and Janine Pontejos, will also be competing in the 5x5 tournament which will begin on Thursday, December 5.

First, they will vie for a gold medal finish in the 3x3 tournament. The semifinals will kick off Tuesday afternoon.

