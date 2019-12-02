SEA GAMES 2019
Philippine bets Christopher Caluza (L) and Alisson Perticheto settled for silver in the 30th Southeast Asian Games figure skating contest at the SM Skating Megamall in Ortigas on Sunday
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
Philippine bets settle for silver in SEA Games figure skating
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 2, 2019 - 10:57am

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine figure skating bets Alisson Perticheto and Christopher Caluza settled for a bridesmaid finish in the 30th Southeast Asian Games on Sunday.

After leading Singapore's Chloe Ing at the end of the short program, Perticheto fell back in free skate.

With a score of 132.76, the 2017 SEA Games bronze medalist improved to clinch a second-place finish in this year's edition.

Ing led the Filipina skater by almost 20 points, taking the top spot with 152.67 points.

In the men's free skate, Caluza maintained his hold in second place until the end with 180.22 to give the Philippine skaters their second silver medal.

Malaysia's Julian hi Jie Yee took the gold with 202.62 points.

